Posted: Jan 8 2017, 3:40am CST

 

CES 2017: Toyota Concept-i Makes the Future of Mobility Human
  • Toyota Concept-i shows the Future of mobility

Toyota Concept-I will give youthe most human friendly driving experience ever

CES has started with a lot of enthusiasm and is in full swing these days. A number of companies have arrived in the event In order to showcase their futuristic car concepts as well. This is the reason that we have seen a new concept form Toyota as well.

Toyota Concept-I is the most friendly and super human kind of vehicle that you can imagine to drive in the future. The company shared the concept of Toyota Concept-I in the event and actually showed that what the people should expect in future from cars and the way they should be driven as well. 

The Toyota Concept-I is designed by the company’s CALTY Design Research in Newport Beach Calif. The place has the best technology development setup that offers work on a number of innovative ideas. The Toyota Concept-I was inspired from the concept of “kinetic warmth” that will be a plus and major thing to see in this car.

This belief is about the fact that mobility should be filled with concern a warmth thus providing a life time experience to the traveler. The concept will make use of the high class artificial intelligence system in order to understand the need of people and to respond accordingly as well. 

“At Toyota, we recognize that the important question isn’t whether future vehicles will be equipped with automated or connected technologies,” said Bob Carter, senior vice president of automotive operations for Toyota.

“It is the experience of the people who engage with those vehicles. Thanks to Concept-i and the power of artificial intelligence, we think the future is a vehicle that can engage with people in return.”

The Toyota Concept-I will be able to build a new kind of driver and vehicle relationship. The system that is introduced in this concept will be able to provide a great kind of leverage to the emotional acceptance and requirements of the drivers.

The Toyota Concept-I will be able to detect the emotions, concentration and preferences of driver and will be able to enhance the driving experience accordingly. The car will use highest available technology for safe driving. It will use either automated or manual driving. 

CES 2017 is celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary with a recording-breaking exhibit floor spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet. More than 3,800 companies launch innovative products this week at CES, including an unprecedented 600 startups in Eureka Park. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2017 runs through Sunday, January 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

