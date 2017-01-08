 
 

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate You In Finding The Lost AirPods

Posted: Jan 8 2017, 8:54am CST

 

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods
 

A new app called ‘Finder For AirPods’ has been released and it helps you locate your lost AirPods. Apple is very enthusiastic and goes out of the way by using its technological and engineering advances to create its products in a small package. However these changes come with tradeoffs and acceptances which do not lead to an ideal situation.

Apple has aimed the AirPod line to be tiny and light weight but this design may cause them to be lost with relative ease. However a new iPhone app has been developed called Finder For AirPods which will be a great assistant in finding the lost AirPods. The app cannot be marked as a precision perfect tracking app though.

The AirPods do not have a GPS system in them so they cannot be found through the My iPhone app. In an ideal situation that would have been the best possible situation. Nevertheless we still happen to have Bluetooth which can track signal strength. This consequently changes the process of finding the lost AirPods in to a hot or cold game.

Instead of giving precise accuracy the app makes use of Bluetooth signal strength which will give the user an idea if they are getting close to the lost ear pieces. The interface also gives a choice to allow the user to choose which earpiece has been lost. Thus the available piece of kit has to be placed in to the charging kit. The user should be using an iOS device which has previously paired with the lost Apple AirPods.

Like many other apps this app came in to existence because the developer lost his own AirPod earpiece. We cannot claim this to be a fool proof method of locating the lost AirPods as it may be possible that some environmental and building factors may come in between the Bluetooth connection and give out false information. Those of you who want to avoid paying a $60 replacement fee this app is a good option.

Download the App Here.

