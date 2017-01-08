 
 

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

Posted: Jan 8 2017, 9:23am CST

 

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked
 

Apple has planned to release its updated Apple Watch in third quarter of this year. The watch will feature improved battery life as well as other great functionalities. This news has been given by the Economic Daily News who has claimed to obtain the information from unnamed sources within the supply chain.

The new update is most likely to be called Apple Watch Series 3. It is said to be assembled by Taiwan based Quanta. The report also claims that Apple is eager to improve the battery life of this watch. Quanta will have all the time to get the batteries as Apple wants them.

The current status of Apple watches give a good battery life. This improvement may hint an increased power requirement due to an upgrade of the CPU. Quanta has not given any comment and has termed all this information as market speculation.

This battery improvement is certainly a good idea but users are hoping it is related to an improved CPU which will consequently increase the watch’s responsiveness. In addition there have been rumors of an inclusion of a cellular radio in this watch.

 

Via DigiTimes

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

