 
 

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function

Posted: Jan 8 2017, 10:54am CST | by , Updated: Jan 8 2017, 10:57am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Hour-Long Nap After Lunch Boosts Brain Function
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

One hour sleep in afternnon improves thinking and memory in older adults, says study

Taking a nap for about an hour in afternoon can improve memory and thinking abilities in elderly. That’s according to a new research.

People who used to sleep for an hour after lunch did better on mental tests compared to those who do not take a nap in afternoon. Research suggests that 60-minute sleep is ideal when it comes to brain’s health. No shorter or longer sleep periods were able to produce the same results.

For the study, researchers involved around 3,000 Chinese participants aged 65 and older and asked them about their sleeping habits and whether or not they take a nap in the afternoon. The information helped researchers determine the effects of this extra sleep on the function of the brain.

Nearly 60 percent of participants reported taking nap regularly in the afternoon.  The duration of the naps was varied ranging from 30 minutes to more than 90 minutes. However mostly said they napped for around an hour after lunch. 

Then, participants took several tests to assess their mental status. Firstly, they were asked simple questions about dates, seasons and years etc. Then, they solved basic math problems. After that, they were asked to memorize and recall worlds and finally, participants had to draw simple geometric figures.

Researchers found that people who napped for an hour after launch performed better in the tests than those who did not nap at all. However, no real effects were observed in those who slept for less than an hour or more than an hour.

The people who took 60-minute nap had brains almost five years younger than their actual age.

“A cross-sectional association was found between moderate post lunch napping and better cognition in Chinese older adults.” Study concludes. 

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

