Beijing to Have Environmental Police Force to Fight Smog

The authorities in Beijing have an announcement to make. A new environmental police squad is to be set up to root out all wrong burning of fossil fuels in the open.

This is in response to the whole scale anger among the people regarding the smog problem in the city. This smog which consists of smoke and fog is having a detrimental effect on the health of the inhabitants of Beijing.

The mayor of Beijing spoke of how the squad would have as its main targets: open-air barbecues, garbage burning, wood burning and biomass experiments, according to South China Morning Post.

Also coal consumption would be slashed by 30% in 2017. Over 500 polluting factories would be closed and 2500 would be upgraded. Besides this some 300,000 vehicles that produce tons of pollution will be prevented from entering the city.

Such harsh measures may seem a little draconian yet they are necessary. Besides Beijing, many other cities in China have sizeable grey clouds of pollution in the sky. These far exceed the limits set up by WHO.

Much of last week was spent in a state of crisis by the inhabitants of Beijing after the pollution levels rose beyond the ordinary. Over 20 cities were on red alert.

Smog is a big problem in many cities of China. Many times schools and businesses are closed. Also flights are cancelled and highways are shut down. During the red alert, authorities even disallowed construction crews from the use of graffiti and confiscated grills from several restaurants.

Yet total enforcement remains the bone of contention. Many companies resumed their business of spreading pollution despite the red alert. That is because the production targets have to be met and besides business is business.

The burning of garbage or wood was taking place due to the laxity of the government. Partially the problem is due to the coal stores that are being burned at a brisk pace.

Also the rickety vehicles cause very foul exhaust fumes to escape from their rear sides. The issue has to do with the government as well since the communists don’t want economic progress to slow down. Yet if pollution is brought to a halt there must be some degree of economic slowdown.

China is the largest user of coal in the world. Plans are being made to cut down on the usage of coal but they still remain in the realm of theory instead of everyday practice.