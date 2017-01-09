 
 

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

Posted: Jan 9 2017, 8:53am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Getty Images
Donald Trump calls Meryl Streep Hilary Lover who lost in a big way and calls her overrated actress saying that she had attacked her for mocking a reporter which he never did

It was a star studded night at the Golden Globe awards and one of the highlights of the night was the presentation of the Cecil B. DeMille award to multiple award winning actress, Meryl Streep. Viola Davis introduced the actress and she came onstage with deafening applause from the crowd. 

With her husky voice which she attributed to screaming and cheering, she emphasized that Hollywood was a collection of foreigners. She delved into the place of birth and backgrounds of several of the present and nominated actors and actresses to prove that Hollywood consisted of a lot of people that came from all over the world. 

She then said that she had been horrified by a real time performance by Trump. She quoted Trump’s time when he had mocked the disabled Times reporter, Serge F. Kovaleski for the amusement of his supporters.

Meryl Streep said that; "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing."

She added in very powerful words, "Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence," she continued. "And the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." She urged the press to play their part in strengthening the voice of the people and correct the wrongs in the system. 

Although she did not mention names, everyone knew it was the one and only president-elect who had done such deed. In an interview with New York Times early on Monday, January 9.

Trump said that he had not watched the show. He called Streep a "Hillary lover" and added that he was "not surprised" that he had been attacked by "liberal movie people." He denied that he had ever mocked the reporter. 

He later took to several Twitter posts to post his views about the speech in which he wrote, "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

Other people also called her out for politicizing her speech while other wanted her speech to be more career centric. 

