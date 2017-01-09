How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

With the Nintendo Switch the next big gaming system to be released (even if many people can't get the Nintendo NES yet,) there have been many rumors flying around about everything from cost to new accessories that will make playing the game easier. Still, you have to be careful about which rumors you believe and which you don't.

The increase in rumors is probably one of the reasons for the Nintendo Switch Event that will be held on January 13 to address things like the essential metrics of the game, performance, capabilities, and what games will launch with the system. Nintendo tweeted out a flyer for its presentation, saying that you can watch the event on their YouTube account or Twitch account through Treehouse.

Join us at 9:30AM EST on 1/13 for Treehouse Live and an in-depth look at upcoming games featured in the Nintendo Switch Presentation. pic.twitter.com/0OMGtCJLW9— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 5, 2017

To properly showcase the game, Nintendo will also bring Switch units to different U.S. cities as part of a touring preview, hoping to amp up excitement about its console.

The Switch will hit shelves March 17, but until then, keep up to date with the latest information in our Nintendo Switch Guide.