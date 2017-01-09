The CW Renews 7 Shows - Including A Suprise

It's raining renewals over at The CW, and the renewal season included some surprises for shows that many thought were dead in the water.

The CW handed out early pick-ups of seven of the shows they are currently airing for the 2017-18 season. In a landmark move, they renewed Supernatural for a 13th season, making it the longest-running show currently on television.

There were also renewals for Arrow, The Flast Supergirl, Jane the Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

The surprises came in the form of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and, to a lesser extent, Jane the Virgin. Both shows have quickly become critical darlings for their takes on womanhood, family, friendship, mental health, and relationships in a modern era, but have struggled to keep consistent ratings. Still, they are also the only shows to bring awards home to the network.

They have yet to renew or cancel their two new series, Frequency and No Tomorrow, The 100, which will come back at the start of February, The Originals, which will return in March, and iZombie, which will return in April.

"Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas," network president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. "Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long."

This is the last season for long-running hit The Vampire Diaries and the Reign.

A new show, Riverdale, will debut on January 26. It is a new take on the Archie comics and marks Greg Berlanti's fifth DC property to get added to the network.

The network also recently ordered a reboot of Charmed, the series that aired on the WB from 1998-2006. The show will feature a new cast, though it will retain the same feelings as the classic.