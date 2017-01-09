Emma Watson Sings in the New TV Spot for Beauty and the Beast: Watch

As the Golden Globes celebrated the best and the most amazing movies and TV in the year 2016, the commercials gave us a glimpse of what we could expect in 2017. One such TV spots which were aired during the award ceremony was of the Disney’s upcoming live-action feature film Beauty and the Beast which is scheduled to release in March, 2017.

The TV spot was a delight for everyone because it featured something that the fans never expected and knew. Emma Watson singing. The former Harry Potter star who is playing the main character of Belle seems to have adapted the character fully as she exercises her vocal chords to sing the “Belle (Reprise)” while the TV spot shows her venturing into the castle and meet the Beast played by Dan Stevens for the first time.

As she sings in a beautiful hill, she looks in the distance, we see her sharing one of the iconic moments from the animated feature with the Beast in the snow. Glimpses of other characters including Cogsworth and Lumiere and Maurice.

She sings about expectations and we see Luke Evans’ Gaston and the villagers as they prepare to charge the castle. We also see Belle and the Beast dancing in the ballroom which we could suspect is from the song in the movie, Beauty and the Beast. A scene where Belle rushes to the castle and the Beast jumps over roofs.

The TV spot follows the release of the poster for the movie showing Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Kevin Kline (Maurice), Audra McDonald (Garderobe), GuguMbatha-Raw (Plumette), and Stanley Tucci (Cadenza) as their characters in human form. EW previously revealed the first look at their CG counterparts.