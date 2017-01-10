Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

The Febreze Super Bowl 2017 ad will be a 30 seconds long and produced by the Grey agency in New York. The Febreze commercial will be running in the second quarter, according to AdAge.

Febreze is a brand of household odor eliminators manufactured by Procter & Gamble that was introduced about 20 years ago. The odor killer for fabrics has evolved into a whole line-up of specialized products. Procter & Gamble has not yet revealed any details about the Febreze Super Bowl 2017 ad and which Febreze product will be featured.

As reported, Procter & Gamble also runs a Mr. Clean Super Bowl 2017 commercial.

