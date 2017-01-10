2016 Was Second Warmest Year On Record For US

Record heat baked the roads and concrete buildings in the US during the course of 2016. This was the norm from one coastal area to another. The Lower 48 had its second warmest year on record.

Also this weather reversal cost a lot in terms of financial damage. Over a dozen natural events transpired that led to a deficit of a billion dollars.

The NOAA released its report which said that the average temperature for the Lower 48 was 54.9 degrees Fahrenheit. This was 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit above the average in the 20th century.

The only year which was warmer than this one was 2012. Georgia was a loner as far as record warm years are concerned. Over 10 other states saw their second warmest year.

The rest of the states saw their seventh warmest years with 2016 figuring among them. Even Alaska saw a rise in the hotness factor. This was the third year that Alaska saw warmness that rose above the average.

The NOAA annual report says that 2016 is the 20th year in a row in which the annual average temperature in the Lower 48 has reached greater levels than the long haul average. Since 1895, temperatures have gone up by 0.15 degrees Fahrenheit each 10 years or so.

Rainfall was also high in 2016. It was the 24th wettest year since 1895. Both Minnesota and Wisconsin experienced their second wettest year on record. Meanwhile, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts had their top ten driest years in 2016.

2016 was also the year when 15 billion dollar disasters took place all over the USA, according to The Weather Channel. These included thunderstorms and flooding. Then there were hurricanes and wildfires not to mention droughts.

A total of 138 people died during the course of these disasters. Such floods have seldom been seen since 1980. Hurricane Matthew caused $10 billion in damages. As for the total damage cost, it amounted to $45 billion which is quite a lot of money.