 
 

2016 Was Second Warmest Year On Record For US

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 6:21am CST | by , Updated: Jan 10 2017, 7:13am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

2016 was 2nd Warmest Year on Record for US
2016 National Temperature Rank Map Credit: NOAA
  • The Previous Year was the 2nd Hottest in the US
 

It looks like the previous year was the hottest in the US. It is indeed a record-holder in matters of temperature.

Record heat baked the roads and concrete buildings in the US during the course of 2016. This was the norm from one coastal area to another. The Lower 48 had its second warmest year on record.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

Also this weather reversal cost a lot in terms of financial damage. Over a dozen natural events transpired that led to a deficit of a billion dollars. 

The NOAA released its report which said that the average temperature for the Lower 48 was 54.9 degrees Fahrenheit. This was 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit above the average in the 20th century.

The only year which was warmer than this one was 2012. Georgia was a loner as far as record warm years are concerned. Over 10 other states saw their second warmest year.

The rest of the states saw their seventh warmest years with 2016 figuring among them. Even Alaska saw a rise in the hotness factor. This was the third year that Alaska saw warmness that rose above the average. 

The NOAA annual report says that 2016 is the 20th year in a row in which the annual average temperature in the Lower 48 has reached greater levels than the long haul average. Since 1895, temperatures have gone up by 0.15 degrees Fahrenheit each 10 years or so.

Rainfall was also high in 2016. It was the 24th wettest year since 1895. Both Minnesota and Wisconsin experienced their second wettest year on record. Meanwhile, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts had their top ten driest years in 2016. 

2016 was also the year when 15 billion dollar disasters took place all over the USA, according to The Weather Channel. These included thunderstorms and flooding. Then there were hurricanes and wildfires not to mention droughts.

A total of 138 people died during the course of these disasters. Such floods have seldom been seen since 1980. Hurricane Matthew caused $10 billion in damages. As for the total damage cost, it amounted to $45 billion which is quite a lot of money. 

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

21 minutes ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

35 minutes ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

41 minutes ago

Discovery of protein in brain linked to pain response could lead to new treatments

Discovery of protein in brain linked to pain response could lead to new treatments

1 hour ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

56 minutes ago

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

Apple wants to manufacture high-tech data center server hardware in Arizona

1 hour ago

Scientists are Spinning Spider Silk without Spiders

Scientists are Spinning Spider Silk without Spiders

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA45 refresh debuts in Detroit

1 hour ago

2017 AG13 Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

Giant Asteroid Passed Closed to Earth

2 hours ago

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

MediaTek rides high to record 2016 profits thanks to Chinese smartphones

2 hours ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

3 hours ago

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

Febreze Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Coming

4 hours ago

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

Lexus Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Minnie Driver

5 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

6 hours ago

Moon may have Formed from Several Tiny Moons

Moon may have Formed from Several Tiny Moons

6 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

21 minutes ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

35 minutes ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

41 minutes ago

Discovery of protein in brain linked to pain response could lead to new treatments

Discovery of protein in brain linked to pain response could lead to new treatments

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

Very Large Telescope to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri

21 minutes ago

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

Average People Can Make a Difference on Climate Change

35 minutes ago

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

Short-Lived Greenhouse Gases Cause Sea Level Rise for Centuries

41 minutes ago

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15002 for PC Debuts

56 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.