CES 2017 Best Laptops

CES 2017 surely was a treat for any tech lover. We got to see some amazing products in all the domains of technology. A number of laptops and new notebooks were introduced in the Show by various technology giants. We have compiled a list of the best laptops that were unveiled in the event. These will surely give you goals to get a new or to upgrade yours soon!

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Well this laptop certainly makes to the top of the list is Samsung Chromebook Plus. It was also awarded the best laptop of the year award in CES 2017. The laptops looks just like any other laptop with a sleek design but it has so much more to offer. It has the ability to replace your windows laptop and android tablet both at the same time.

It supports all the Android apps and will offer full support for Play store. This laptop is the first one which is actually built in taking in consideration the android system which is widely popular in cellular devices. The Samsung Chromebook Plus has a 2 in 1 built in stylus with digitizer and a full accelerometer support. This will allow the user to control the apps in a much easy way.

The laptop is really light in weight and is actually less than 2.5 pounds. It has a sleek keyboard with soft keys that gives a pleasure while you use it.

It has 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage space with a 360 degrees hinge. It has ARM hexa-core chip named OP1. It will feature Core M306Y30 in the base of 900 MHz processor.

The Del XPS 13 was certainly a laptop to look for. The company has made sure that the new laptop developed by company will be super in qualities too. This Dell XPS 13 has earned the award for Best in computing award for the CES 2017.

It has been given a really impressive touch screen with a 360 degrees hinge too. It has been made from aluminum and carbon fiber chassis. It has been given a 7th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors. It can have a RAM up to 16GB. This laptop has gotten a 13.3 inch Full HD or QHD + Infinity Edge touch display.

Lenovo has come up with a new laptop as well. The Lenovo ThinkPad 1 Carbon is an ultra-thin and super thin chassis with a weight of just 2.5 pounds. It has a 14 inches screen which is HDR in quality. It has the ability to love up to the potential of its workhouse and hardware.

Samsung Notebook 9

Samsung has introduced a number of laptops in the CES 2017. Some of them managed to capture the attention of so many people because their high performance. The best of these that were introduced was Chromebook that we have already discussed with you. However there is another one that is worth mentioning as well.

The Samsung Notebook 9 is the 7th generation Intel Core i7-75000U processor notebook that is introduced by the company. It has a 16GB RAM and NVidia 940MX graphics card. The best thing about this laptop is that its screen is of 15 inches that is again very impressive and it weighs just around 2.75 pounds making It a great choice to carry anywhere with ease.

It is a full power packed laptop that will give a decent gaming experience to the owner as well.

HP Elite Book X360

The new Elite Book by HP X30 is a 13 inches laptop that has the ability to give you a lot if you need to upgrade your laptop from Elite Book x360 that older model. The laptop is all white in color with a matte black keyboard. The laptop also come with biometric sensors with a windows compatible Hello camera. It has a fingerprint scanner and a display screen that will have the ability to emulate privacy as well. Thus it is overall a highly private and sensate kind of computer which will surely keep your data safe from prying eyes.

Acer Predator 21X

Acer managed to introduce a few quality products in the CES 2017 as well. The company came up with the Acer Predator 21X, which is a luxury gaming laptop. It is luxurious in the sense that it has a cost of $9000 which is really high. Thus we are not expecting high sales from this device but it will surely attracted customers who would like to have a unique laptop in their hands.

It has a mechanical keyboard which is ever ready a curved 2:19 display with a great refreshing rate of 120Hz. It has a 7th generation Intel Core i7-7820 HK processor with NVidia GeForce GTX 1080 with a 16GB RAM and a 64GB system memory.

This laptop is not something that you would like to carry around as it is pretty heavy due to all the high quality parts in it. This laptop is made in a way that will make sure that it sits on the table all the time. It certainly is something different to look at but won’t be a piece of cake for everyone out there.

Other than the mentioned above a few laptops also made into our list which included:

• Lenovo Legion Y720

• Dell Inspiron Gaming 15 7000

• ASUS GL 502

• HP Specter X360

So this was the round up on the CES 2017’s best laptops that were introduced by various companies.