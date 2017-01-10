Hidden Figures Beats Rogue One at Box Office

It was a ‘hold your breath’ kind of a moment to see if Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was going to remain undefeated on the box office in its final weekend. The movie had reigned on the top spot for the past three weekends and many were expecting it to remain atop this weekend as well.

The Paramount picture NASA drama about three African American women, Hidden Figures was said to be the likely contender to earn the second spot. The tables turned however when Hidden Figures actually started to compete over the weekend with Rogue One.

Box Office Mojo and other experts had predicted that Hidden Figures would have most likely earned close to $21 million at the most. It would have set comfortably in the second spot according to these predictions.

However, things changed as Hidden Figures started to compete with Rogue One on a very close margin. Releasing in 2,471 theaters Hidden Figures which was half the number of theaters in which Rogue One played.

By Sunday night, the movies were on an equal standing but with re-calibration of numbers on Monday morning; Hidden Figures turned out to be the box office victor with $22.8 million and became the no. 1 movie in the U.S.

The cast of the movie, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer celebrated this victory which has not only had box office impact but also the stereotypical taboos associated with women of color in movies.

Taraji P. Henson wrote in her Instagram post, "I have been told my entire career, 'Black women can't open films domestically or internationally. Well, anything is possible. Most importantly, this proves that people like good material."

Janelle Monae also wrote in an Instagram post, "The Force was with us. It took over 50 years to tell the story of these 3 brilliant African American female protagonists. Without the research of @margotleeshetterly these women would still be hidden. This weekend we only had 2,471 theaters, while Rogue One' had 4,157 locations. We had snow storms that caused east coast region theaters to close, but #HIDDENFENCES still managed to win the race! "