Cars 3 New Trailer Teases Lightning
Lightning Strikes Back! The official trailer for Pixar’s Cars 3 released and features a new villain and a familiar racing car

Pixar and Disney fans have been excited about the third installment of the Cars franchise and more excitement was added with the release of the official trailer of the Cars 3 movie. The trailer features Steve McQueen on the race track and some unfortunate events. 

Unlike the first part, we see McQueen racing on the race track as a pro not the rookie from the first part. It faces a fatal accident which decapitates the racing car into retirement mode.

The opening of the trailer is thrilling as for the first 15 seconds we could hear the sounds of the car swooshing past, engines revving and cars passing each other.

As the 95 crashes, we hear heavy breathing sounds and static in ears sound before it crashes into the road. A voice tell McQueen that it will never be the racer it once was and that it should accept it. 

We see 95 being hauled off in a trailer to the familiar pit stop. We hear an ominous question that ‘will Lightening McQueen retire?’ McQueen answers almost immediately that it will decided when it’s done.

Que in the new racing villain, Jackson Storm which is a smooth looking black and blue racing car which is trained with the state of the art technology to be the best racing car on the track.

We see Storm in action with its win no. 3 for the rookie sensation as announced by the commentators. Someone tells McQueen that it will never be as fast but it can be smarter. A yellow car tells McQueen that it needs the car’s help.

In an awe-inspiring sequence we see McQueen declare war on Storm which is followed by a cool montage including the race track and a dirt rink. The trailer ends on McQueen driving up to his 95 number and the crowd cheering in the back. 

Cars 3 movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 16th, 2017. 

16 hours ago, 4:40pm CST

23 hours ago, 9:43am CST

6 days ago, 8:52am CST

Jan 2 2017, 8:43am CST

9 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 hours ago


16 hours ago, 4:40pm CST

23 hours ago, 9:43am CST

6 days ago, 8:52am CST

Jan 2 2017, 8:43am CST

9 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

39 minutes ago

40 minutes ago

