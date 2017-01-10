 
 

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 9:35am CST

 

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer
  • The Second Trailer for Baywatch Released
 

Fans get a lot more of the Baywatch action in the second official trailer for the movie

The first trailer of the Baywatch movie was amazing, hands down. We got introduced to the new cast, the new story, some action, some comedy and a glimpse of the amazing Priyanka Chopra as the villain. Everyone wanted more and they got more with the new official trailer release of the Baywatch movie. 

In the second, we get more hands on look of the Baywatch crew starting with Dwayne Johnson in a badass overlooking pose as he tells that their team is the elite of the elite, cue slow motion running of the girls in the iconic bathing suits, Zac Efron’ Matt looking fine on a turning water jet ski, Johnson’s Mitch hauling a carrying an unconscious girl out of the sea, the team riding four wheelers as Johnson calls them the heart and soul of the beach.

He says that they protect when no one wants to protect and there is a cool rescue sequence that follows, he adds that they go above and beyond.

We hear a whistle and the screen opens to a strength course challenge between Matt and Mitch as Matt complains that this has nothing to do with saving people. They are cheered on by the crowd as Mitch wins and rings the bell.

We see a party scene where Ronnie gets the attention of some ladies. Mitch says that there is more to this job than swimming. We see them dressed up and heading to a boat party. Finally, we get a proper introduction from Priyanka’s Victoria Leeds and she is the new owner of the club.

We see a Matt in scuba diving gear retrieving a bag from the bottom of the boat as Mitch counts drugs, a man on a jet ski shooting at them, Mitch counts murder; he concludes that it all started when Leeds came to the beach. 

Matt says at their lunch speculation table that he thought that they were lifeguards and what they are all talking about sounds like some far-fetched TV show.

Summer and Ronnie speculate about why C.J. always looks like she’s running in slow motion. A montage of entrances, fights and rescues follow and Victoria asks Mitch why he is trying to be a hero with a gun in her hand. He answers that he’s Baywatch and blasts her off.

Fighting sequence follows and ends with the continuation of the police station scene from the first trailer. The police officer tells them that even if they had been police, what they did was illegal. Mitch says that that’s great that they are not police. 

It is funny, action packed and we cannot wait for the movie to hit the theaters already. 

Watch Baywatch trailer below.

