Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

Over one in three women diagnosed via mammograms are wrongly labeled as having breast cancer. They are thus bothered for no reason other than a stupid mistake on the part of the medical establishment and treated without rhyme or reason. This is a sad state of affairs.

A Danish study has looked into this matter and offered conclusive evidence of incorrect mammograms.

These women didn’t require any care since their tumors were growing so slowly that they couldn’t possibly have cancer. The tumors were for all purposes benign. Thus many women who thought that medicine saved them from breast cancer actually underwent so much surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy which harmed them for no reason at all.

The thing is that all breast cancers are not created equal. There happen to be many varieties that are essentially harmless. The tumors may appear to be the same under the microscope, yet there is a world of difference between them in reality. Some tumors grow into monstrous growths while others simply shrink and die all by themselves. It is a complex science we are dealing with here.

To suppose that all tumors have the potential to turn deadly is rather like saying that all members of ethnic minorities are capable of crime. It is a generalization that has little real proof to back it up.

While the treat-them-all-alike approach to breast cancer is saving lives, it also leads to the treatment of many women who don’t need any cure in the first place. It is clearly a case of overdiagnosis.

Breast cancer screenings are serious matters that have women apprehensive regarding the results. Many women undergo treatment for no reason which is simply unfair.

This overdiagnosis rate is currently 2.3%, according to USAToday. It may be a small amount yet it stands there as proof of the fact that the medical establishment can go awry many times.

The problem is that merely treating a woman for breast cancer based on a mammogram is a very invasive procedure that in itself does great harm. To perpetrate such invasive procedures on people who don’t have breast cancer to start with is very wrong.

One of the breast cancer activists died at the age of 50 due to the radiation used to treat her previous breast cancer. This in itself suggests that the cure is worse than the disease in some cases. Care thus ought to be taken that the error of overdiagnosis not occur on a regular basis.