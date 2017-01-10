 
 

Twin Peaks Revival Gets A Premiere Date

Twin Peaks Revival Gets a Premiere Date
 

The revival of the cult hit Twin Peaks gets a premiere date and some details on the project are revealed

In its two brief seasons, Twin Peaks became a cult hit with the fans and it is one of the best projects from director David Lynch. The series even led to the New Line Cinema movie, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me which has a decent standing with the critics and the audience alike. Least to say that it was a show that left off on a point which left us wishing for more and having a sense of a rounded off story at the same time. 

In the era of revivals and remakes, David Lynch and Mark Frost are collaborating once again to pen and create a third revival season of the show. The revival season consists of nine episodes and the creators have described that it will not be a remake but a continuation of the story.

The story will continue in the present day, which is 25 years later from the original story. The time lapse is said to play a defining part in the plot of the story. Showtime worked hard to make the Frost and Lynch’s production work and the show has now got a final premiere date.

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins announced on Monday afternoon at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the show will air on Sunday, May 21, at 9/8c, with a two-hour premiere.

Nevins added about the show that, ““We’ve seen the whole thing… and the version of Twin Peaks you’re going to see is the pure-heroin version of David Lynch. I’m very excited to put that out.”

The show will see most of the original cast return for this season and a new cast has also been cast to appear on the show’s revival. 

