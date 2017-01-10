 
 

Flu Spreading Across The US

Flu Spreading Across the US
If it seems like everyone you know has had a bit of a "bug" the last few weeks, you aren't alone. It could be the flu, as media outlets across the country have been reporting dozens of confirmed flu cases.

Stephanie Faidley, the director of occupational health, employee health and infection prevention at Somerset Hospital in Pennsylvania said to Daily American that the actual numbers aren't accurate and the number is higher, likely with more people who are high risk but don't go to the doctor.

"It just started showing up about a week and a half to two weeks ago," she said. "A lot of people who have symptoms just stay at home and ride it out." 

Staying home is the best way to prevent the virus from spreading to others. Faidley said that the virus can spread for an additional 24 hours after a person's fever breaks without the use of an OTC medication. Another key to feeling better is to drink a lot of water.

"Don't visit anyone and don't have anyone come in," she said. "Don't prepare food for others. Be sensitive about spreading the virus."

Another key is having good hand hygiene. People need to sanitize or wash their hands after touching high-touch areas, including some things that you might not think about, like gas pumps and your own cell phone. The flu virus can live up to 48 hours.on anything.

"I always tell people if they are in a business's waiting room that has magazines, don't pick them up until April or May because someone who is ill may have touched them," she said. "If you are sick, take precautions like cleaning up your tissues; keep a bag to thrown them in so you don't infect others."

Some common symptoms of the flu include body aches and fever. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that most of the flu virus this year has been influenza A, which is included in this year's vaccine. They also say that the flu will spread continuously through February.

For more information about the flu shot and how to prevent the spread of the flu, make sure to check out our Flu 2017 Guide.

