 
 

Apple Swaps Metals For IPhone 8

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 1:03pm CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Apple will use stainless steel instead of aluminum for the iPhone 8, according to the latest rumor out of DigiTimes. This adds credibility to the prediction that the iPhone 8 will have a glass-sandwich design, meaning there will be glass on the front and back of the phone.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

DigiTimes isn't always correct, but another source, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, predicted the same thing as well. 

Kuo said: "As stainless steel has a better look than aluminum and costs more, we expect only high-end new iPhone models to come with a stainless steel frame next year."

The latest rumor from DigiTimes cites Taiwanese sources. They said that because Apple has changed its supplier, placing orders for steel iPhone casings from a new partner instead of its usual supplier.

This does contradict what Kuo believes which is that "Foxconn will be the sole supplier of high-end iPhone models next year as the exclusive manufacturer of the new stainless steel frame."

Last month, documents were leaked that showed many features of the next iPhone, which was code named Ferrari. These rumors claimed that the iPhone 8 will feature an AMOLED panel, a new kind of OLED screen used by Samsung, which allows phones to have a borderless, all-display front surface. It could also be curved, having wireless charging, and an invisible home button.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

1 day ago, 11:03am CST

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

1 day ago, 12:45am CST

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

2 days ago, 9:23am CST

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

2 days ago, 8:54am CST

Flu Spreading Across the US

Flu Spreading Across the US

41 minutes ago

New Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

New Ground Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

47 minutes ago

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

1 hour ago

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise &quot;The Immortals&quot;

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise "The Immortals"

2 hours ago

US Military Turns Bullets into Flowers

US Military Turns Bullets into Flowers

2 hours ago

Black Lightning Won&#039;t Crossover

Black Lightning Won't Crossover

2 hours ago

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

2 hours ago

Twin Peaks Revival Gets a Premiere Date

Twin Peaks Revival Gets a Premiere Date

3 hours ago

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

3 hours ago

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

Most Popular on Amazon Prime in 2016

3 hours ago

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

Watch Baywatch Second Trailer

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Apple

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

1 day ago, 11:03am CST

10 Years of Apple iPhone

10 Years of Apple iPhone

1 day ago, 12:45am CST

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

Apple Watch 3 Release Date Leaked

2 days ago, 9:23am CST

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

Finder For AirPods Will Facilitate you in Finding The Lost AirPods

2 days ago, 8:54am CST

More Apple Stories



Latest News

Flu Spreading Across the US

Flu Spreading Across the US

41 minutes ago

New Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

New Ground Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

47 minutes ago

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

1 hour ago

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise &quot;The Immortals&quot;

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise "The Immortals"

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.