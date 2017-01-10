Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

Apple will use stainless steel instead of aluminum for the iPhone 8, according to the latest rumor out of DigiTimes. This adds credibility to the prediction that the iPhone 8 will have a glass-sandwich design, meaning there will be glass on the front and back of the phone.

DigiTimes isn't always correct, but another source, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, predicted the same thing as well.

Kuo said: "As stainless steel has a better look than aluminum and costs more, we expect only high-end new iPhone models to come with a stainless steel frame next year."

The latest rumor from DigiTimes cites Taiwanese sources. They said that because Apple has changed its supplier, placing orders for steel iPhone casings from a new partner instead of its usual supplier.

This does contradict what Kuo believes which is that "Foxconn will be the sole supplier of high-end iPhone models next year as the exclusive manufacturer of the new stainless steel frame."

Last month, documents were leaked that showed many features of the next iPhone, which was code named Ferrari. These rumors claimed that the iPhone 8 will feature an AMOLED panel, a new kind of OLED screen used by Samsung, which allows phones to have a borderless, all-display front surface. It could also be curved, having wireless charging, and an invisible home button.