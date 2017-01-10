How To Watch President Obama's Farewell Address

Barack Obama left for Chicago earlier. Soon he will head to McCormick Place to give his farewell address, a week before Donald Trump's inauguration. All major networks will be broadcasting the speech, which will begin around 9 p.m. ET, though it sometimes starts a little late.

If you don't get traditional cable, you can also watch the speech via the White House live stream on their official Facebook page.

While it isn't known what President Obama will talk about, it is likely that he will touch on the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) because it seems like the Trump-led Republicans will be repealing it as soon as possible. It is Obama's signature domestic achievement that has provided heath care access to millions, and it will likely be his last appeal to the public on his plan.

Reports have it that Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder, joined by the Chicago Children's Choir, will perform before the speech.

Obama has said that when he leaves the White House, he will stay vocal about the things that are important to him and that he feels are good (and bad) for the country, including immigration reform and a Muslim registry.

In December, Obama joked with Daily Show host Trevor Noah: "It's not my intention to be the old man at the bar who's just kind of hanging on. But I don't anticipate that I'll suddenly vanish."

President Obama will be the 10th one to give an official farewell speech, joining Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who all said goodbye to the country before they left office. Though it is important to note that Obama will be one of the youngest presidents to leave office (he's only slightly older than Bill Clinton was).

Whether you support President Obama and whether you support Donald Trump or not, this is going to be a night of television that you don't want to miss.