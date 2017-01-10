 
 

How To Watch President Obama's Farewell Address

Posted: Jan 10 2017, 5:54pm CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

How to Watch President Obama&#039;s Farewell Address
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Barack Obama left for Chicago earlier. Soon he will head to McCormick Place to give his farewell address, a week before Donald Trump's inauguration. All major networks will be broadcasting the speech, which will begin around 9 p.m. ET, though it sometimes starts a little late. 

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

If you don't get traditional cable, you can also watch the speech via the White House live stream on their official Facebook page.

While it isn't known what President Obama will talk about, it is likely that he will touch on the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) because it seems like the Trump-led Republicans will be repealing it as soon as possible. It is Obama's signature domestic achievement that has provided heath care access to millions, and it will likely be his last appeal to the public on his plan.

Reports have it that Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder, joined by the Chicago Children's Choir, will perform before the speech.

Obama has said that when he leaves the White House, he will stay vocal about the things that are important to him and that he feels are good (and bad) for the country, including immigration reform and a Muslim registry.

In December, Obama joked with Daily Show host Trevor Noah: "It's not my intention to be the old man at the bar who's just kind of hanging on. But I don't anticipate that I'll suddenly vanish."

President Obama will be the 10th one to give an official farewell speech, joining Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who all said goodbye to the country before they left office. Though it is important to note that Obama will be one of the youngest presidents to leave office (he's only slightly older than Bill Clinton was). 

Whether you support President Obama and whether you support Donald Trump or not, this is going to be a night of television that you don't want to miss.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

2 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

US Military Turns Bullets into Flowers

US Military Turns Bullets into Flowers

8 hours ago, 10:41am CST

Legal System not Prepared to Deal with new Personal Technology: RAND Report

Legal System not Prepared to Deal with new Personal Technology: RAND Report

18 hours ago, 12:34am CST

Is Hillary Clinton Running for Mayor of NYC?

Is Hillary Clinton Running for Mayor of NYC?

1 day ago, 2:48pm CST

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

2 hours ago, 4:04pm CST

Project Scorpio to be &quot;Beefier Than Expected...&quot;

Project Scorpio to be "Beefier Than Expected..."

3 hours ago, 3:06pm CST

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

4 hours ago, 2:29pm CST

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

5 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Flu Spreading Across the US

Flu Spreading Across the US

6 hours ago, 12:21pm CST

New Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

New Ground Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

6 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

7 hours ago, 11:42am CST

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise &quot;The Immortals&quot;

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise "The Immortals"

7 hours ago, 11:02am CST

Black Lightning Won&#039;t Crossover

Black Lightning Won't Crossover

8 hours ago, 10:12am CST

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

8 hours ago, 10:04am CST

Twin Peaks Revival Gets a Premiere Date

Twin Peaks Revival Gets a Premiere Date

8 hours ago, 9:57am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Political News

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

2 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

US Military Turns Bullets into Flowers

US Military Turns Bullets into Flowers

8 hours ago, 10:41am CST

Legal System not Prepared to Deal with new Personal Technology: RAND Report

Legal System not Prepared to Deal with new Personal Technology: RAND Report

18 hours ago, 12:34am CST

Is Hillary Clinton Running for Mayor of NYC?

Is Hillary Clinton Running for Mayor of NYC?

1 day ago, 2:48pm CST

More Latest Political News Stories



Latest News

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

2 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

2 hours ago, 4:04pm CST

Project Scorpio to be &quot;Beefier Than Expected...&quot;

Project Scorpio to be "Beefier Than Expected..."

3 hours ago, 3:06pm CST

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

4 hours ago, 2:29pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.