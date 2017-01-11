 
 

Rusty Patched Bumblebee Is Declared Endangered

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 12:55am CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 12:57am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered
Credit: Caroline Hlohowskyj/Chicago Wilderness
 

The bee species has declined by 87 percent since 1990s

For the first time, a bee species in United States has been declared endangered.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

The rusty-patched bumblebee, once common across the continental United States, has shrunk by 87 percent over the past 20 years, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Tuesday.  Today, the bee is found in small, scattered colonies in about dozens of states.

Rusty patched bumblebee is the first bee species to be listed as endangered in 48 adjoining US States. In September, seven Hawaiian bee species have been declared endangered after devastating decline in populations. 

“Our top priority is to act quickly to prevent extinction of the rusty patched bumble bee,” Service Midwest Regional Director Tom Melius said in a press release. “Listing the bee as endangered will help us mobilize partners and focus resources on finding ways right now to stop the decline.”

Rusty patched bumblebee gets its name for the distinctive reddish patch on its abdomen. It is among the 4,000 bee species that are native to North America.

Like other bee species, bumblebee is also an important pollinator for crops such as cranberries, blueberries and tomatoes. Overall, almost 35 percent of world crops are depended on bee pollination.

The species is facing similar threats that have depleted the populations of Hawaiian bees such as habitat loss, diseases, parasites, pesticides and climate change. The population can decline even further if something has not done to eliminate or reduce those threats. Well-crafted and implemented actions are required to prevent the bee from going extinct.  

Sarina Jepsen, director of endangered species at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation considers the listing as the “best and probably last hope for the recovery of the rusty patched bumble bee.”

 “Now that the Fish and Wildlife Service has listed the rusty patched bumble bee as endangered, it stands a chance of surviving the many threats it faces – from the use of neonicotinoid pesticides to diseases.”

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

New Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

New Ground Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

12 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

14 hours ago, 10:04am CST

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

15 hours ago, 9:50am CST

Smoking Will Kill 8 8 Million Annually by 2030

Smoking Costs Global Economy More Than $1 Trillion A Year

15 hours ago, 9:28am CST

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

8 minutes ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

29 minutes ago

How to Watch President Obama&#039;s Farewell Address

How to Watch President Obama's Farewell Address

7 hours ago, 5:54pm CST

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

8 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

8 hours ago, 4:04pm CST

Project Scorpio to be &quot;Beefier Than Expected...&quot;

Project Scorpio to be "Beefier Than Expected..."

9 hours ago, 3:06pm CST

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

10 hours ago, 2:29pm CST

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

11 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Flu Spreading Across the US

Flu Spreading Across the US

12 hours ago, 12:21pm CST

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

China May Never Get Pokemon Go

13 hours ago, 11:42am CST

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise &quot;The Immortals&quot;

Lionsgate Powers eSports Franchise "The Immortals"

13 hours ago, 11:02am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

New Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

New Ground Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

12 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

14 hours ago, 10:04am CST

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

15 hours ago, 9:50am CST

Smoking Will Kill 8 8 Million Annually by 2030

Smoking Costs Global Economy More Than $1 Trillion A Year

15 hours ago, 9:28am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

8 minutes ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

29 minutes ago

How to Watch President Obama&#039;s Farewell Address

How to Watch President Obama's Farewell Address

7 hours ago, 5:54pm CST

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

8 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.