 
 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles And Aly Raisman Featured

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 2:55am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured
Credit: Sports Illustrated
 

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman pose for the SI Swimsuit 2017.

Sports Illustrated teased the first swimsuit models featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017. Olympic Gold medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman pose for the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 will be released on Monday, February 13, 2017. 

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

SI Swimsuit will reveal this year’s highly anticipated special content, including the 2017 cast of swimsuit models, cover star, issue debut, a live-streamed red-carpet launch party in New York and more.

The Time Inc. owned magazine will accompany the release of the SI Swimsuit edition with a week filled with events and appearances.  

Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue. Biles, who lives and trains in the Houston area, and Raisman, were photographed by James Macari against the backdrop of the VIBES festival, with shoots taking place around Houston at the World Champions Center, the North Houston Skate Park and the Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden. 

The “VIBES” by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event caps off launch week of the 2017 edition. The inaugural “VIBES” festival is the latest live event offering from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be held in Houston on February 17–18. The first-of-its-kind event will feature live performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Diplo and Miguel; a food festival curated by Houston’s James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and special appearances by the models of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. 

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SI Swimsuit experience to America’s fourth-largest city less than two weeks after the Super Bowl, the biggest event in sports, takes place in Houston,” said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor. “This year’s ‘VIBES’ event will be an all-new and expanded experience, offering fans a cultural festival that spotlights not only the amazing stars of the iconic Swimsuit issue, but the best in food, music and more.” 

In the past two years, SI Swimsuit has held launch week fan festivals in New York City, Miami and Nashville, attracting more than 100,000 fans. In 2016, Sports Illustrated also hosted the inaugural “Summer of Swim” festival and concert at on the iconic Coney Island Boardwalk. 

The Time Inc. owned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise reaches more than 73 million people annually, and more men 18 to 34 than the Super Bowl.  

The iconic franchise now spans more than 20 product extensions in digital social, broadcast, publishing, mobile and consumer products, along with supporting a vibrant experiential marketing business.

Since debuting in 1964 Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. The 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the 53rd.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

18 hours ago, 8:37am CST

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

1 day ago, 9:19am CST

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

1 day ago, 8:53am CST

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

1 day ago, 6:11am CST

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

1 hour ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

2 hours ago

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

2 hours ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

2 hours ago

How to Watch President Obama&#039;s Farewell Address

How to Watch President Obama's Farewell Address

9 hours ago, 5:54pm CST

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

10 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

10 hours ago, 4:04pm CST

Project Scorpio to be &quot;Beefier Than Expected...&quot;

Project Scorpio to be "Beefier Than Expected..."

11 hours ago, 3:06pm CST

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

12 hours ago, 2:29pm CST

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

13 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Flu Spreading Across the US

Flu Spreading Across the US

14 hours ago, 12:21pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Celebrity News

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

18 hours ago, 8:37am CST

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Suspects Arrested

1 day ago, 9:19am CST

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

Donald Trump Stumps Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe Speech

1 day ago, 8:53am CST

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

Golden Globe Awards 2017: Highlights and Complete List of Winners

1 day ago, 6:11am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

1 hour ago

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

2 hours ago

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

2 hours ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.