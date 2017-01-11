 
 

Children's Whirligig Toy Inspires A Low-Cost Blood Test

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 2:59am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Children&#039;s Whirligig Toy Inspires a Low-Cost Blood Test
  • Old Kids Toy is the Inspiration behind Ultra-Low-Cost Blood Centrifuge
 

Children's whirligig toy is the inspiration behind a 20-cent blood centrifuge that was developed by Stanford bioengineers.

A whirligig toy can be built easily. All it requires is a button through two holes of which a loop of twine goes. Once the loop ends are pulled, the button spins like a top.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Inspired by this model of a child’s toy, Stanford bioengineers have created an economical centrifuge. This centrifuge separates blood into its individual components. The time it takes to do this is one and a half minutes. It is built from paper, twine and plastic. 

This “paperfuge” can spin at a speed of 125,000 rpm and exercise forces that reach 30,000 Gs. One of the creators has said that it is the quickest spinning object that has a human element behind it.

“To the best of my knowledge, it’s the fastest spinning object driven by human power,” said Manu Prakash, an assistant professor of bioengineering at Stanford.

Centrifuges are necessary to find out more about illnesses such as malaria, sleeping sickness, AIDS and TB. This one is very reasonable in price and enables accurate diagnosis in the poor.

It can be employed in such backward areas where these diseases are most common. A centrifuge separates blood components and allows harmful agents to be detected easily. 

Usually the blood is spun in a drum. The fluids are separated by density into various layers. Red blood cells accumulate at the base while plasma floats at the top. Parasites like malaria get confined to the middle.

The people in backwards areas which have no electricity cannot afford electric centrifuges. They need something more handy like this new centrifuge invented after taking inspiration from a child’s toy.

This particular centrifuge costs less than a cup of coffee. Several researchers worked on making the “paperfuge” after they saw that a kids toy uses the same principle. It was indeed a labor of love that went into creating this economical centrifuge.  

The object is a fine example of mathematics. This simple centrifuge matches those that cost from $1000 to $5000. The device’s security standards were also improved by the inventors.

The “paperfuge” happens to be the third invention made by this group of Stanford bioengineers. The other two are the foldoscope and a programmable kid’s chemistry set. The former was a very cheap microscope.

The latter was something meant for children yet with a difference. The thing is to grant access to most of the billions of people in the world to science and scientific tools. This will hopefully create a more disease-free and healthier global village.

The physics and test results of this device are published in the Jan. 10 issue of Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

3 hours ago

New Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

New Ground Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

15 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

17 hours ago, 10:04am CST

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

18 hours ago, 9:50am CST

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

48 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

58 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

1 hour ago

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

2 hours ago

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

3 hours ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

3 hours ago

How to Watch President Obama&#039;s Farewell Address

How to Watch President Obama's Farewell Address

10 hours ago, 5:54pm CST

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death

11 hours ago, 4:45pm CST

Henry VIII&#039;s Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

Henry VIII's Turkey Leg: A Deeper Look Into the Mandela Effect

11 hours ago, 4:04pm CST

Project Scorpio to be &quot;Beefier Than Expected...&quot;

Project Scorpio to be "Beefier Than Expected..."

12 hours ago, 3:06pm CST

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

Top 25 Online Streaming Shows Revealed

13 hours ago, 2:29pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Latest Science News

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

Rusty Patched Bumblebee is Declared Endangered

3 hours ago

New Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

New Ground Beetle Species Identified 147 Years After its Discovery

15 hours ago, 12:16pm CST

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

Weekend Exercise Alone Lowers Risk of Death Cancer and Heart Attack

17 hours ago, 10:04am CST

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

Mammograms Linked to Overdiagnosis of Breast Cancer

18 hours ago, 9:50am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

48 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

58 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

1 hour ago

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.