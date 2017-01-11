Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

INFINITI just showcased the concept of a new mid-sized crossover vehicle. The new concept is named QX50 which is actually a representation of 2016 QX Sport Inspiration but in an upgraded form. The car vehicle has been given some great designing both inside and out.

This concept will certainly pave a path for the new and next generation vehicles to come on this platform. The QX50 will actually showcase the potential application for INFINITI’s product ready VC Turbo variable compression ration engine as well.

"With the unveiling of the QX Sport Inspiration at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show, we showed the future of INFINITI QX models. The new QX50 Concept evolves this concept further and shows how INFINITI could develop its future presence in what is the fastest-growing vehicle segment globally." Roland Krueger, President of INFINITI

The INFINITI QX50 made its debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in the category of mid-sized cross over vehicles. The crossover has the capacity for showing the powerful elegance that its brand offers and also showcases an overall dynamic personality.

The INFINITI QX50 makes sure that the driver has the full control over his/her vehicle. The car has been given the kind of controls which makes it really user friendly and pretty customized on certain levels as well. It will be offered in Variable Compression Turbo engine that will provide a powertrain which will be great in both power and efficiency.

With the advent of INFINITI QX50, the company is seeking to bring about the right kind of elegance and artistic design in the crossovers. More over the company is aiming to provide a next generation crossover with wide cabin area and cargo area in the form of this vehicle.

The layout of this crossover is both driver centric and passenger centric. This means that you will be able to enjoy your ride in the crossover despite being the driver or passenger. The crossover is aiming to break the record of sales and success made by earlier crossovers by the company.

Key features of Infiniti QX50 concept are:

New QX50 Concept represents an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration, with an original yet practical new crossover form

QX50 Concept's cabin challenges conventional thinking on interior car design with elevated levels of modern craftsmanship

INFINITI's latest concept lights a path to the future integration of the brand's autonomous drive support technologies

Demonstrates a potential application for INFINITI's production-ready VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine

An evolution of INFINITI's 2016 QX Sport Inspiration mid-size crossover



The QX50 Concept shows how INFINITI could develop its future presence in the world's fastest-growing vehicle segment

INFINITI seeks to explore a more emotional execution of crossover design than existing models in the class

Exterior: an artistic execution of functional crossover design



QX50 Concept represents the latest interpretation of INFINITI's 'Powerful Elegance' design language

Its design combines taut and muscular lines with heavily profiled surfaces

QX50 Concept demonstrates how the design of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration could be adapted for future production models

Interior: Challenging conventional thinking on premium cabin design

Concept cabin demonstrates new direction of thinking with premium materials and craftsmanship

Authentic materials and artistic design execution is at the heart of the concept's carefully curated cabin

Driver-centric, yet passenger-minded, the cabin places similar importance on both form and function

INFINITI engineers continue to develop autonomous driving support technologies

INFINITI's future autonomous drive support technologies will allow the driver to retain ultimate control over their vehicle

Future package of technologies will take a proactive approach to driver assistance and delegate elements of driving to the car

VC-Turbo – the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine

QX50 Concept suggests a potential application for INFINITI's VC-Turbo engine

Packaging benefits for a mid-size crossover, powered by a compact engine with high specific power and efficiency

INFINITI engineers target a 27-percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to V6 gasoline engines