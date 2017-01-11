 
 

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts At The 2017 North American International Auto Show In Detroit

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 3:10am CST

 

Infiniti QX50 Concept Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Credit: Getty Images
  • Infiniti’s QX50 concept is certainly the next-gen mid-sized premium crossover that we are looking for
 

2017’s North American International Auto Show marks the global premiere of Infiniti QX50 Concept. New QX50 Concept represents an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration, with an original yet practical new crossover form.

INFINITI just showcased the concept of a new mid-sized crossover vehicle. The new concept is named QX50 which is actually a representation of 2016 QX Sport Inspiration but in an upgraded form. The car vehicle has been given some great designing both inside and out.

This concept will certainly pave a path for the new and next generation vehicles to come on this platform. The QX50 will actually showcase the potential application for INFINITI’s product ready VC Turbo variable compression ration engine as well.

"With the unveiling of the QX Sport Inspiration at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show, we showed the future of INFINITI QX models. The new QX50 Concept evolves this concept further and shows how INFINITI could develop its future presence in what is the fastest-growing vehicle segment globally." Roland Krueger, President of INFINITI

The INFINITI QX50 made its debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in the category of mid-sized cross over vehicles. The crossover has the capacity for showing the powerful elegance that its brand offers and also showcases an overall dynamic personality.

The INFINITI QX50 makes sure that the driver has the full control over his/her vehicle. The car has been given the kind of controls which makes it really user friendly and pretty customized on certain levels as well. It will be offered in Variable Compression Turbo engine that will provide a powertrain which will be great in both power and efficiency.

With the advent of INFINITI QX50, the company is seeking to bring about the right kind of elegance and artistic design in the crossovers. More over the company is aiming to provide a next generation crossover with wide cabin area and cargo area in the form of this vehicle.

The layout of this crossover is both driver centric and passenger centric. This means that you will be able to enjoy your ride in the crossover despite being the driver or passenger. The crossover is aiming to break the record of sales and success made by earlier crossovers by the company.

Key features of Infiniti QX50 concept are:

New QX50 Concept represents an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration, with an original yet practical new crossover form
QX50 Concept's cabin challenges conventional thinking on interior car design with elevated levels of modern craftsmanship
INFINITI's latest concept lights a path to the future integration of the brand's autonomous drive support technologies
Demonstrates a potential application for INFINITI's production-ready VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine

 

An evolution of INFINITI's 2016 QX Sport Inspiration mid-size crossover

    The QX50 Concept shows how INFINITI could develop its future presence in the world's fastest-growing vehicle segment
    INFINITI seeks to explore a more emotional execution of crossover design than existing models in the class

 

Exterior: an artistic execution of functional crossover design

    QX50 Concept represents the latest interpretation of INFINITI's 'Powerful Elegance' design language
    Its design combines taut and muscular lines with heavily profiled surfaces
    QX50 Concept demonstrates how the design of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration could be adapted for future production models

 

Interior: Challenging conventional thinking on premium cabin design

    Concept cabin demonstrates new direction of thinking with premium materials and craftsmanship
    Authentic materials and artistic design execution is at the heart of the concept's carefully curated cabin
    Driver-centric, yet passenger-minded, the cabin places similar importance on both form and function

 

INFINITI engineers continue to develop autonomous driving support technologies

    INFINITI's future autonomous drive support technologies will allow the driver to   retain ultimate control over their vehicle
    Future package of technologies will take a proactive approach to driver assistance and delegate elements of driving to the car

 

VC-Turbo – the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine

    QX50 Concept suggests a potential application for INFINITI's VC-Turbo engine
    Packaging benefits for a mid-size crossover, powered by a compact engine with high specific power and efficiency
    INFINITI engineers target a 27-percent improvement in fuel efficiency compared to V6 gasoline engines

