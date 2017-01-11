 
 

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner As VP Of Autopilot Software

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 5:28am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Lattner was at Apple for 11 years before leaving for Tesla

Tesla has lured a software engineer away from Apple with the announcement that Chris Lattner has joined Tesla. Lattner will be the VP of Autopilot Software, that is the software that controls the autonomous tech inside the Tesla cars.

Lattner was at Apple for 11 years where he created the Swift programming language for building apps on Apple platforms. Swift is widely considered one of the fastest growing languages on Linux for making apps for Apple devices. Prior to spending time at Apple, Lattner was lead author at LLVM Compiler Infrastructure.

That is an open source umbrella project used widely in commercial products and academic research. Lattner is replacing Jinnah Hosein, SpaceX's VP of software who was filling in as interim VP of Tesla Autopilot Software. With Lattner taking over Hosein is back at SpaceX full time. Tesla says that with Lattner in place it will be able to accelerate the future of autonomous driving.

