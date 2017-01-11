Don't Blame The Weather For Your Joint Pains And Aches

It has become routine practice for people to blame the changing weather for aching joints. However, twin studies from Australia point to the fact that the weather has got nothing to do with it. Neither air pressure nor precipitation are responsible for your ailing joints.

The reason lies elsewhere. People’s reports of feeling pain in their joints were compared to weather reports. Neither lumbago nor knee pain were linked to weather patterns. There was simply no connection between the two.

The first study involved 1000 people with lumbago. They were studied for four years. Their reports of feeling pain in their lower back were noted down with fidelity.

No conclusive evidence was found regarding any links between the weather and lower back pain. The second study involved 350 people who had knee arthritis, according to LiveScience.

They rated their pain on a scale of 1 to 10. Any changes in the pain intensity were noted down by the researchers. When these pain flare-ups were compared to meteorological reports, once again no linkage was found.

Yet people remain stuck in their ways and blame the weather for their aches and pains. Such is hardly the case in reality though.

Those who had lumbago or osteoarthritis tended to put all the causality on rainfall or the cold and chilly weather. These preconceived notions die hard.

This belief that pain and bad weather are linked goes back to the days of the Roman Empire. Yet all it shows is that people tend to relate things which have no linkage of cause and effect between them whatsoever.

Usually what happens is that people take more notice of their pain when the weather is bad. When the weather is good, they find their pain is not so unbearable. So there you have it.

Yet there are voices in the wilderness that refuse to acknowledge the results of these two studies. Some physicians say that there is in fact a strong link between the two.

They say that we haven’t figured it out just yet but the connection between weather patterns and joint pain does exist. Barometric pressure and changes in humidity are said to affect joint health.

When it comes to the weather, there are a lot of irrational beliefs that are doing the rounds. These continue to influence our belief systems and so we continue to remain stuck in our age-old world views.

The findings of these researches got published in December 2016 in the journals Pain Medicine and Osteoarthritis and Cartilage.