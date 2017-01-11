 
 

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut At 2017 NAIAS In Detroit

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 5:47am CST

 

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit
  • New 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan makes its exciting debut
 

The minivan is an epitome of family oriented vehicle with design and greatest technology

Honda just announced its brand new minivan for the year. The 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan was officially announced by Honda today which will be launched in spring for dealership.

This new minivan by company is a perfect example of a family vehicle that has a classic design, a great body, finest technology and elite efficiency figures. 

The minivan is designed as a hub for connectivity that is it will have all sorts of advanced connectivity and entertainment facilities. it will have new Display Audio CabinWatch, CabinTalk and live streaming of video through 4G LTE Wi-Fi.

It has been given a new Cabin Control app that will enable the minivan to connect to the phone of the owner. It will also control the key system of vehicle along with audio and reason entertainment features as well.

Another new feature is the inclusion of Magic Slide which is a second row seat comfort provider while giving a family friendly space.

The new 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan will be powered by 10 speed transmission that will join the DI V-6 engine line up. Other than that it is expected that almost 95 percent of the sold units of this new minivan will have Honda Sensing in it.

The new display audio that is introduced in the minivan has a Honda developed operating system. It uses more creative menus, app tiles and an 8 inches high resolution touch screen.

It will also the features of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Cabin watch will help the driver to keep an eye on the passengers seated in the cabin via a camera. 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan is going to be a great entertainment factory for both family and friends.

"This new Odyssey raises the stakes for family-friendly packaging, performance and technology in the minivan segment," said John Mendel, Executive Vice President of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

"In all aspects of its design, the new Odyssey is made to keep every member of the family happy, no matter the seating position, no matter the destination."

