 
 

Lego Boost: A Closer Look At The Lego Boost Bricks

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 8:25am CST

 

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks
Lego Boost Vernie Robot
 

The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is going to change Lego forever.

Lego Boost is for me the biggest highlight of CES 2017. The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox is going to have the biggest impact of any of the unveiled products. It is a game changer in the living room as kids are able to bring their Lego creations to live using the bricks they already own.

The Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 comes with pre-designed creations like Vernie the robot and a cat. While these sets are create to get started, the much bigger use of the Lego Boost interactive bricks is to bring the free style builds kids love to come up with.

With Lego Boost kids can make their builds move and react controlled through code. My 8-year-old just built a tree with a squirrel on it that can be turned using a wheel. The tree is part of a complete world set in the forest. With Lego Boost this world can come to life.

While the pre-designed models that come with the Boost set are awesome, the critical factor for success of Lego Boost is how easy it is to use the Boost bricks Move Hub, Interactive Motor and the Color & Distance Sensor to build own creations.

Lego Boost Bricks

At the center of the Boost system is the Move Hub. It features Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity, two encoded motors, activation button, internal tilt sensor and a light. The Lego Boost Move Hub also houses the batteries. 

The Lego Boost Interactive Motor is also an encoded motor. Encoded means, that the motor can be directly controlled through the Lego Boost coding app. The Lego Boost Color & Distance Sensor detects distance, motion and color, and can also function as a light.

The Interactive Motor and the Color & Distance Sensor need to be connected to the Move Hub to work. Both have a cable that is about 20 cm long. The plugs are not compatible with the Lego Power Functions modules.

Kids will likely end up most of time starting to build on top of the Move Hub. This is in a way limiting, but a clear starting point can also be beneficial. 

The three Lego Boost modules are part of the Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 that contains 840 parts. The set also includes a playmat for use with specific activities, and a Lego Boost wall poster.  

Lego will release the Lego Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 in August for $159.99. Lego Boost is set to become the hottest Holiday toy of 2017 and will be hard to find close to the Holidays. Buying the set in August is highly recommended. We will update our readers when the Lego Boost Creative Toolbox goes on sale or will be available for pre-order.

There is no announcement yet regarding the individual availability of the Boost bricks and if there are more Boost bricks coming. 

Third parties like SBrick have created similar modules to control Lego builds with apps. Lego Boost brings now app controlled Lego to the masses.

Read all released details about the Lego Boost Creative Toolbox and watch the demo videos.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

