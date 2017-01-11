Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports, which previously gave a scathing review to the new MacBook Pro, has agreed to give the computer a second look after meeting with Apple and figuring out a software bug that caused inconsistent battery life. Those battery problems had caused the magazine to withhold a recommendation, a first for the MacBook name.

In December, they reported that after testing three different MacBook Pro models, they found that battery life ranged anywhere from 3.75 to 19.6 hours. There was no rhyme or reason to the timing.

Yesterday, the magazine said that its testing methods actually turned off a browser's cache, which triggered a software glitch that may have been the caused of the inconsistent battery life. The magazine will retest not that the problem has been discovered and will report back about any changes in the laptop's battery life.

Apple said that the bug is "obscure" and that it will only occur if users change the developer settings to turn off Safari's browser cache, according to Recode.

“This is not a setting used by customers and does not reflect real-world usage,” Apple said in a statement. “Their use of this developer setting also triggered an obscure and intermittent bug reloading icons which created inconsistent results in their lab. After we asked Consumer Reports to run the same test using normal user settings, they told us their MacBook Pro systems consistently delivered the expected battery life.”

The company also said that the bug has been fixed in the most recent beta version of Sierra.

Here’s Apple’s full statement on the issue:

