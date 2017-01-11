 
 

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 7:45am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Consumer Reports, which previously gave a scathing review to the new MacBook Pro, has agreed to give the computer a second look after meeting with Apple and figuring out a software bug that caused inconsistent battery life. Those battery problems had caused the magazine to withhold a recommendation, a first for the MacBook name.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

In December, they reported that after testing three different MacBook Pro models, they found that battery life ranged anywhere from 3.75 to 19.6 hours. There was no rhyme or reason to the timing.

Yesterday, the magazine said that its testing methods actually turned off a browser's cache, which triggered a software glitch that may have been the caused of the inconsistent battery life. The magazine will retest not that the problem has been discovered and will report back about any changes in the laptop's battery life.

Apple said that the bug is "obscure" and that it will only occur if users change the developer settings to turn off Safari's browser cache, according to Recode.

“This is not a setting used by customers and does not reflect real-world usage,” Apple said in a statement. “Their use of this developer setting also triggered an obscure and intermittent bug reloading icons which created inconsistent results in their lab. After we asked Consumer Reports to run the same test using normal user settings, they told us their MacBook Pro systems consistently delivered the expected battery life.”

The company also said that the bug has been fixed in the most recent beta version of Sierra.

Here’s Apple’s full statement on the issue:

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with Consumer Reports over the holidays to understand their battery test results. We learned that when testing battery life on Mac notebooks, Consumer Reports uses a hidden Safari setting for developing web sites which turns off the browser cache. This is not a setting used by customers and does not reflect real-world usage. Their use of this developer setting also triggered an obscure and intermittent bug reloading icons which created inconsistent results in their lab. After we asked Consumer Reports to run the same test using normal user settings, they told us their MacBook Pro systems consistently delivered the expected battery life. We have also fixed the bug uncovered in this test. This is the best pro notebook we’ve ever made, we respect Consumer Reports and we’re glad they decided to revisit their findings on the MacBook Pro.”

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

30 minutes ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

8 hours ago

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

19 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

1 day ago, 11:03am CST

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

21 minutes ago

JAXA Postpones Launch of World&#039;s Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

JAXA Postpones Launch of World's Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

38 minutes ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

45 minutes ago

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding from Silicon Valley CEOs

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding from Silicon Valley CEOs

59 minutes ago

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

Three New Flatworm Species Found in Brazil

Three New Flatworm Species Found in Brazil

1 hour ago

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

1 hour ago

MRI Scans Reveal Baby Brains are Similar to Adults

MRI Scans Reveal Baby Brains are Similar to Adults

2 hours ago

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2 hours ago

What Happens After Antarctica Loses Larsen C Ice Shelf

2 hours ago

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

2 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Apple

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

30 minutes ago

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

Apple patents Display with Holes for a bezel-less iPhone 8

8 hours ago

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

Apple Swaps Metals for iPhone 8

19 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

Happy 10th Birthday iPhone - Where They Can Go From Here

1 day ago, 11:03am CST

More Apple Stories



Latest News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

21 minutes ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

30 minutes ago

JAXA Postpones Launch of World&#039;s Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

JAXA Postpones Launch of World's Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

38 minutes ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

45 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.