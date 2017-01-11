 
 

Scientists Use E.coli Bacteria To Produce Key Bio-chemical

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 8:54pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 8:57pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientists use E.coli Bacteria to Produce key Bio-chemical
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

In a first, Danish researchers including one of Indian origin, have engineered E. coli bacteria to develop a cell line that produces large quantities of the compound serine -- used in detergents, tube feeding formula and as building blocks for many key chemicals.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The researchers from The Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Biosustainability (DTU Biosustain) believe this cell line will help produce the ingredients sustainably and at low cost.

"This discovery is quite unique and proves that we can actually adapt cells to tolerate large amounts of serine -- something many people thought wasn't possible," said Professor Alex Toftgaard Nielsen from DTU Biosustain.

In order to develop these cells, the team used highly specialised robots.

"Cell growth must be monitored 24 hours a day, and the cells must be transferred to new medium at a certain time of growth. Therefore, it is crucial that we use 'Adaptive Laboratory Evolution' (ALE) robots," explained lead author Hemanshu Mundhada from Technical University of Denmark.

Serine is an amino acid important for humans because it is one of the 20 amino acids forming proteins in our bodies.

Being highly water soluble, serine finds application as moisturiser in lotions of pharma and cosmetic industry.

The first step in the development process was to produce E. coli cells that could survive high concentrations of serine.

To achieve this, the scientists used ALE method in which they first exposed the cells to a small amount of serine. When the cells had grown accustomed to these conditions, the bacteria were transferred to a slightly higher concentration.

The experiment was repeated several times with the cells best suited to tolerate serine.

The tolerant E. coli cells were subsequently optimised genetically to produce serine.

"We have shown that our E coli cells can use regular sugar and even residues from sugar production, molasses, in lower concentrations. We have seen promising results with less expensive sugars, which makes it even more attractive to produce serine in E. coli," Mundhada added in a paper published in the journal Metabolic Engineering.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

7 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

World&#039;s Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Years Old Tombs in China

World's Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Year Old Tombs in China

8 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

9 hours ago, 11:43am CST

Charon is Saving Pluto&#039;s Atmosphere from Decay

Charon is Saving Pluto's Atmosphere from Decay

9 hours ago, 11:43am CST

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

4 hours ago, 4:11pm CST

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

7 hours ago, 1:12pm CST

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

GAC Becomes First Chinese Company to Showcase its Cars at NAIAS 2017 in Detroit

9 hours ago, 11:52am CST

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars

Zoe Saldana and Tom Holland to Reprise Roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars

9 hours ago, 11:41am CST

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

9 hours ago, 11:27am CST

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 Camry at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

9 hours ago, 11:21am CST

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

9 hours ago, 11:19am CST

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

9 hours ago, 11:03am CST

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

10 hours ago, 10:51am CST

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

10 hours ago, 10:44am CST

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

10 hours ago, 10:30am CST


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Latest Science News

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

7 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

World&#039;s Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Years Old Tombs in China

World's Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Year Old Tombs in China

8 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

Byzantine Woman Died of Fatal Infection 800 Years Ago

9 hours ago, 11:43am CST

Charon is Saving Pluto&#039;s Atmosphere from Decay

Charon is Saving Pluto's Atmosphere from Decay

9 hours ago, 11:43am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

You Can Now Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

4 hours ago, 4:11pm CST

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

Scientists Say They have Discovered the Missing Element inside the Earth’s Core

7 hours ago, 1:30pm CST

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

7 hours ago, 1:12pm CST

World&#039;s Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Years Old Tombs in China

World's Oldest Silk Found in 8500 Year Old Tombs in China

8 hours ago, 12:01pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.