Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

The Nintendo NES Classic Edition console is still very much in demand in the first days of 2017. The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down a bit after the Holidays, are still very high with $170.99 plus shipping. There is a new momentum after hackers found a way to add more games to the NES Classic that increases the pressure on the NES supply.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The Nintendo Flagship store in New York got a new shipment of Nintendo NES Classic Edition and starts selling the retro console at 9am local time. There is a limit of one per customer. If you have happen to be in New York, head over to 10 Rockefeller Plaza and get a NES Classic for $59.99 now.

The NES become more versatile as hackers opened up the retro console to allow owners to upload more games. The hack comes out of Russia. The instructions to hack the NES Classic Edition are available.

GameStop reportedly getting NES Classic inventory at its warehouse today. GameStop stores and GameStop.com should have NES Classic bundles on sale Wednesday or latest Friday. The information is from a GameStop store where a friendly sales assistant looked the NES up in the system.

GameStop has sold NES Bundles the last time on December 29. Keep your eyes peeled on the NES Classic offers on GameStop.com.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. The Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition in stock in select Zip codes for $17.95.

The 8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver is also in stock for $39.99.

Nintendo has not resupplied retailers with the NES Classic in a significant way. The in stock level of the NES at Target stores is at 5% according to BrickSeek. Chances that your local Target has the NES in stock are very low right now.

NES hunters check the BrickSeek data of their local Target stores before midnight to see if a store will sell NES the next morning. In the unlikely case their is a NES in stock, buyers have to get to the store still early before the doors open. The demand is still extremely high. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $170 and up.

People report to have found a NES Classic in stock at stores including Target and Walmart. The tool of choice to spot the limited NES inventory is as always Brick Seek. The SKU for the NES is 207-29-0180. The service is working best for Target stores. The reported numbers are always to be taken with a grain of salt.

The discussion group at InStockNow's NES tracking page is a good starting point ot find leads to stores that have the NES in stock.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $170 and more.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short three months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst. We at I4U News have already pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch at Europe's largest consumer electronics chain. Find out everything we know about the Nintendo Switch launch.