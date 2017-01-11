 
 

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut In Detroit

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 8:47am CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 8:49am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit
  • Volkswagen Launched its I.D Buzz Concept in the North American International Auto Show
 

The new EV concept by VW made its debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

This year’s North American International Auto Show has showcased a number of excellent quality concepts and auto aids too. Volkswagen has certainly made a bold step by introducing yet another EV concept in the North American International Auto Show. The I.D Buzz which VW is calling this new car will be an EV that will have loads and loads of things to offer its owner.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand, says: “The Volkswagen brand’s big electric offensive begins in the year 2020 with a completely new vehicle architecture. That is when we will be launching an entirely new generation of fully connected, all-electric vehicles to the market. By 2025 we want to be selling one million of these vehicles annually. We are making electric mobility the new trademark of Volkswagen.”

The I.D Buzz is the concept of EV that will be a versatile one with zero emission for sure.  Its claim is: “We make the future real.” Four fields of innovation form the basis for this strategy:

Smart Sustainability—Volkswagen is advancing the development of innovative high-volume electric car models

Automated Driving—Volkswagen will make cars even safer and more comfortable by means of autonomous driving

Intuitive Usability—Volkswagen is focusing on cars that are intuitive to operate and feature new display and control concepts

Connected Community—In the future, Volkswagen will interconnect humans, cars and the environment with a Volkswagen user identity

Along with that it will have an all-wheel drive making it a great choice for nay EV lover. The company is claiming that I.D Buzz will have a range of 270 miles as compared to gasoline engines. It will be a roomy car which means that will have the capacity for almost 8 passengers and two luggage compartments too. This is a great space for a pure EV offered by any company up till now.

“The I.D. BUZZ is a next-generation vehicle based on the new Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), offering comfort and plenty of space,” says Dr. Frank Welsch, Volkswagen Member of the Board of Management responsible for Development.

“The overall concept of the I.D. BUZZ points the way to the future. This concept vehicle is the world's first electric multi-purpose vehicle to be equipped with a fully autonomous driving mode. It carries the feeling of freedom of the Microbus over to a completely new era of mobility.”

Volkswagen is going to make I.D Buzz a fully autonomous car too. Along with that it will have a 180 degrees turning driver’s seat which will allow them to rotate at the backwards as well. It is being said that it will have a powertrain of 369 bhp. The I.D Buzz is supposed to have a head up display that will stream augmented reality which is being developed by many other companies as well.

I.D Buzz will have flexible kind of center console which will follow a tablet display along with Beats Bluetooth loudspeakers that can be used outside the vehicle as well. Volkswagen is aiming to transform its production line to total zero emission line up with these kind of EVs.

“The design of the concept places people as the focus; it should appeal to them and invite them to come in,” says Klaus Bischoff. Awaiting them there is an interior that combines the world of the automobile with the atmosphere of a lounge. Tomasz Bachorski, Head of Interior Design of the Volkswagen brand, explains the next era of interior design:

“From now on, we will be networking the vehicle much more intensively to make it more interactive. The interior will become a sort of family room, a mobile place where you feel at home.” 

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

1 hour ago

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2 hours ago

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

2 hours ago

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

25 minutes ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

34 minutes ago

JAXA Postpones Launch of World&#039;s Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

JAXA Postpones Launch of World's Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

42 minutes ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

49 minutes ago

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding from Silicon Valley CEOs

Drone Defense Startup Dedrone Raises Funding from Silicon Valley CEOs

1 hour ago

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

1 hour ago

Three New Flatworm Species Found in Brazil

Three New Flatworm Species Found in Brazil

1 hour ago

MRI Scans Reveal Baby Brains are Similar to Adults

MRI Scans Reveal Baby Brains are Similar to Adults

2 hours ago

What Happens After Antarctica Loses Larsen C Ice Shelf

2 hours ago

Don&#039;t Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

Don't Blame the Weather for Your Joint Pains and Aches

3 hours ago

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP Autopilot Software

Tesla Announces Chris Lattner as VP of Autopilot Software

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order




Cars & Vehicles

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Lexus LS Debuts at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

NAIAS 2017: Bosch Showcases Mobility Solutions for Tomorrow in Detroit

1 hour ago

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 NASCAR Camry at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2 hours ago

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan Makes World Debut at 2017 NAIAS in Detroit

2 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

25 minutes ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

34 minutes ago

JAXA Postpones Launch of World&#039;s Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

JAXA Postpones Launch of World's Smallest Space Rocket due to Strong Wind

42 minutes ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at Nintendo Flagship Store on Wednesday 9am

49 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.