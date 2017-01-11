NAIAS 2017: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Makes World Debut in Detroit

This year’s North American International Auto Show has showcased a number of excellent quality concepts and auto aids too. Volkswagen has certainly made a bold step by introducing yet another EV concept in the North American International Auto Show. The I.D Buzz which VW is calling this new car will be an EV that will have loads and loads of things to offer its owner.

Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen brand, says: “The Volkswagen brand’s big electric offensive begins in the year 2020 with a completely new vehicle architecture. That is when we will be launching an entirely new generation of fully connected, all-electric vehicles to the market. By 2025 we want to be selling one million of these vehicles annually. We are making electric mobility the new trademark of Volkswagen.”

The I.D Buzz is the concept of EV that will be a versatile one with zero emission for sure. Its claim is: “We make the future real.” Four fields of innovation form the basis for this strategy:

Smart Sustainability—Volkswagen is advancing the development of innovative high-volume electric car models

Automated Driving—Volkswagen will make cars even safer and more comfortable by means of autonomous driving

Intuitive Usability—Volkswagen is focusing on cars that are intuitive to operate and feature new display and control concepts

Connected Community—In the future, Volkswagen will interconnect humans, cars and the environment with a Volkswagen user identity

Along with that it will have an all-wheel drive making it a great choice for nay EV lover. The company is claiming that I.D Buzz will have a range of 270 miles as compared to gasoline engines. It will be a roomy car which means that will have the capacity for almost 8 passengers and two luggage compartments too. This is a great space for a pure EV offered by any company up till now.

“The I.D. BUZZ is a next-generation vehicle based on the new Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), offering comfort and plenty of space,” says Dr. Frank Welsch, Volkswagen Member of the Board of Management responsible for Development.

“The overall concept of the I.D. BUZZ points the way to the future. This concept vehicle is the world's first electric multi-purpose vehicle to be equipped with a fully autonomous driving mode. It carries the feeling of freedom of the Microbus over to a completely new era of mobility.”

Volkswagen is going to make I.D Buzz a fully autonomous car too. Along with that it will have a 180 degrees turning driver’s seat which will allow them to rotate at the backwards as well. It is being said that it will have a powertrain of 369 bhp. The I.D Buzz is supposed to have a head up display that will stream augmented reality which is being developed by many other companies as well.

I.D Buzz will have flexible kind of center console which will follow a tablet display along with Beats Bluetooth loudspeakers that can be used outside the vehicle as well. Volkswagen is aiming to transform its production line to total zero emission line up with these kind of EVs.

“The design of the concept places people as the focus; it should appeal to them and invite them to come in,” says Klaus Bischoff. Awaiting them there is an interior that combines the world of the automobile with the atmosphere of a lounge. Tomasz Bachorski, Head of Interior Design of the Volkswagen brand, explains the next era of interior design:

“From now on, we will be networking the vehicle much more intensively to make it more interactive. The interior will become a sort of family room, a mobile place where you feel at home.”