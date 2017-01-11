 
 

Mississippi, Utah And Wisconsin Have The Happiest Relationships

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 10:03am CST

 

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships
Getty Images
 

New research reveals relationship status of Mississippi people as happiest and New Yorkers the clingy partners.

Researchers recently announced Virginia not so state of lovers as it’s always been, because study found its below top 10 levels.

During their study, researchers discovered that most positive relationships exist in Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin. Whereas California is also at top 10, and known for its beautiful weather, oceans and sun set views. But, study found New York extremely poor in terms of relationships and created a term, clingy behavior for New Yorkers’ behavior.

The research team studied more than 127,070 adults for anxiety and avoidance attachment, according to MailOnline. The research team was from Michigan State University and the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Researchers explained that clingy behavior means when the person always gets panicked with anxiety that their partner will leave, or when one partner behaves coldly and avoid intimacy. Both are unhealthy for a relationship. Researchers found that the states having less isolated people are at top ranks for lovers.

The research team discovered that people from certain states have positive relationships, including Mississippi, Utah, and Wisconsin rank number one, and also Vermont, Alaska, North Carolina, Delaware, Minnesota, and Oregon. But at number 10 come California, Maine, and Washington. Researchers published this study in the Journal of Research in Personality.

Researchers also found the worst states for lovers, which are North Dakota followed by Kentucky, Kansas, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Ohio, South Carolina, Colorado, New York and Indiana.

Whereas Virginia lies between good and bad, but the interesting point is that weather plays an important role in relationships.

Researchers link mountains to loners, and link oceans, beaches, sunsets the lovers that are why pacific coast is known for best lovers. 

But, New York has clingy people who have relationship anxiety, stated lead author Bill Chopik, assistant psychology professor who is also relationship expert.

