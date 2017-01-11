 
 

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 10:13am CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 10:20am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced
Credit: Mercedes-Benz
 

The German car maker Mercedes-Benz has bought a spot in the Super Bowl 51.

The Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 ad is one to look forward to based on the German car maker's last Super Bowl commercial.

Two years ago, the Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl Ad titled fable retold the classic race between the tortoise and the hare. The 60-second commercial was a mix of awesome animated cartoon animals and real world. The ad promoted the Mercedes-AMG GT.

Mercedes-Benz USA Marketing VP Drew Slaven confirmed the Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 ad at the NAIAS 2017 in an interview with AdAge. He did not reveal anything specific about the commercial. It is also still a secret which car Mercedes will promote at the Super Bowl.

The brand introduced the new 2018 E Coupe and the refreshed AMG GLA.

Car makers use again the Super Bowl as stage to advertise new models. So far Honda, Lexus, Kia and Audi have officially confirmed to advertise in the Super Bowl 2017. We expect many more car brands to come forward with their Super Bowl 2017 ad plans after the NAIAS 2017 ends. Toyota will not be making an appearance in the Big Game this year. The Japanese car maker is sitting out Super Bowl 2017.

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is now also listing Mercedes-Benz as a brand that will get a Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

