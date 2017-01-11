Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

Traditional games such as Bingo are changing, together with so many things in our lives nowadays. Whatever you might think of when you think of this game, chances are that you need to reconsider - right now. It's definitely out of the hands of seniors, and straight into the lives of millennials. It's not just Bingo. Popular culture has a weird way of coming right back around on itself - anything retro is seriously 'in'.

One of the main reasons that more and more people are seeing the benefits of bingo at a much younger age is because it's becoming more and more popular online. That's where we spend most of our time nowadays, so who cares if we're playing bingo, right? Nobody's going to see. You can head to the William Hill online bingo site, and nobody would be any the wiser. Online bingo is increasingly popular, with leading brands such as William Hill investing in different themes, latest graphics trends and immersive experiences. Such moves helped make bingo more accessible to younger crowds, but there's more. There's no need to hang your head in shame as a twenty-something... bingo is ACTUALLY cool these days, in even more ways.

When it comes to the bingo revolution (yep, that's seriously happening), the Brits are actually miles ahead. Bongo's Bingo is the super-awesome new bingo craze that's literally sweeping the nation, combining the game you know (and hopefully love) with raves. Yes, RAVES. Originating in Liverpool, one of the entertainment capitals of the world (well, they produced the Beatles, so...), they've now spread the concept across the country at some of their biggest and best clubs. That means partying at hip and trendy venues where you'd typically see your favorite band or DJ, but throwing some good old fashioned fun into the mix.

For the raver who wants it all, there need to be new options, and bingo is seriously, seriously one of them. It's even hit festivals, of the cruise ship variety. Yes, bands and DJs now hold festivals on cruise ships - keep up! Parahoy, a five day voyage out of Miami and heading towards Mexico, featuring Paramore and many other acts, actually held a bingo activity with the hugely popular Scottish band Chvrches on their second voyage. The electro-rock trio were responsible for calling out the bingo numbers to hundreds of partying festival-goers in the middle of the ocean. Not a blue rinse in sight... except for people who wanted their hair electric blue!

If it seems weird that something from generations gone by happens to be cool again, reconsider. It's a scary thought, but Pokemon is around twenty years old now, and yet when it reappeared in the form of Pokemon Go earlier in 2016, it was a major hit. Everyone from the very young to older players wanted in on the action, proving that when something's popular, it can infiltrate any aspect of our lives. And, whilst things from the nineties are sadly now very much in the past, they can easily be marketed for today's young crowds, providing they have an "edge", which in the case of Pokemon Go is the fact that it's a state-of-the-art augmented reality title.

Young people aren't against things that are vintage; they just move at a faster pace these days. As the cases of Bingo and Pokemon Go have proven; anything can be relevant again as long as you know your audience!