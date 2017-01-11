Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

CES 2017 has been surrounded with uproar of new ground breaking products, revolutionary gadgets and news worthy prototypes. The biggest consumer tech event has been surrounded with lots of good news, however not for all. Razor, the hardcore gaming hardware manufacturer enjoyed unveiling two of its new prototypes for gaming, among which one even went to win Best of CES Award 2017.

However company’s happiness was short lived. Later CEO Min-Liang Tan issued a statement confirming that both prototypes were stolen from Razer’s CES Booth on event’s last day. In a statement posted on his Facebook, Min-Liang Tan referencing to corporate espionage said, “We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart.”

Though it’s still not confirmed which two prototypes were stolen from the show but Razer’s most hyped product for CES were their three screen laptop called Project Valerie and their new Chroma Projector titled Project Ariana. Unfortunately this is the second time Razer’s prototypes have been stolen. Previously two of their in development phase Blade Prototypes were stolen from their R&D labs in San Francisco.