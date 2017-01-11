 
 

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 11:03am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth
 

CES 2017 has been surrounded with uproar of new ground breaking products, revolutionary gadgets and news worthy prototypes. The biggest consumer tech event has been surrounded with lots of good news, however not for all. Razor, the hardcore gaming hardware manufacturer enjoyed unveiling two of its new prototypes for gaming, among which one even went to win Best of CES Award 2017.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

However company’s happiness was short lived. Later CEO Min-Liang Tan issued a statement confirming that both prototypes were stolen from Razer’s CES Booth on event’s last day. In a statement posted on his Facebook, Min-Liang Tan referencing to corporate espionage said, “We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart.”

Though it’s still not confirmed which two prototypes were stolen from the show but Razer’s most hyped product for CES were their three screen laptop called Project Valerie and their new Chroma Projector titled Project Ariana. Unfortunately this is the second time Razer’s prototypes have been stolen. Previously two of their in development phase Blade Prototypes were stolen from their R&D labs in San Francisco.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

9 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Laptops

CES 2017 Best Laptops

1 day ago, 8:57am CST

CES 2017 Best TVs

CES 2017 Best TVs

1 day ago, 8:38am CST

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

2 days ago, 1:59am CST

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

2 minutes ago

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

11 minutes ago

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

18 minutes ago

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

32 minutes ago

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

42 minutes ago

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

48 minutes ago

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let H&R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

49 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

49 minutes ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

59 minutes ago

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

1 hour ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

1 hour ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




CES

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

Connected Cars, 5G Technology, VR Gaming Dominated CES 2017

9 hours ago

CES 2017 Best Laptops

CES 2017 Best Laptops

1 day ago, 8:57am CST

CES 2017 Best TVs

CES 2017 Best TVs

1 day ago, 8:38am CST

CES 2017 Best Cars

CES 2017 Best Cars

2 days ago, 1:59am CST

More CES Stories



Latest News

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

2 minutes ago

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

11 minutes ago

Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

16 minutes ago

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

18 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.