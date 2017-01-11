Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

The Consumer Reports gave out a report last month featuring the new MacBook Pro 2016 testing and included disappointing battery life results. However the most confusing of all was the inconsistency within the results. Varying battery life results were quoted which ranged from 3.75 hours to 19.5 hours.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Since the release Apple has been working on a comeback and has tried to figure out the reason behind these discrepancies. Apple in its statement believes that the reason is twofold. The first reason is how these notebooks were tested and the other reason is a bug present in Safari. The first reason does not happen to be quite an issue.

The Consumer Reports have a specific way of testing battery life on its computers. They open a set of locally stored websites on the default browser; they increase the display brightness to a full 100 and allow the battery to diminish as the websites are run. The main idea behind this practice is to mimic real time usage.

Consumer Reports ensures the comparison is fair and thus disables some features which include caching of data. Apple marked this as one of the problems as the figures which the company has quoted includes the caching of WebPages. This is actually the default behavior of the Safari browser. Consumer Reports did go off track with its default behavior to run the tests.

The next issue was caused because of the first one. Since the caching of data had been disabled Safari triggered a bug in reloading icons. Apple has fixed this bug and customers will see its release soon. Consumer Reports battery life tests for the MacBook Pro were pretty much at par after the cache for browser was enabled and the improved software was used. They will publish their full results soon.