 
 

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 11:19am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests
 

The Consumer Reports gave out a report last month featuring the new MacBook Pro 2016 testing and included disappointing battery life results. However the most confusing of all was the inconsistency within the results. Varying battery life results were quoted which ranged from 3.75 hours to 19.5 hours.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Since the release Apple has been working on a comeback and has tried to figure out the reason behind these discrepancies. Apple in its statement believes that the reason is twofold. The first reason is how these notebooks were tested and the other reason is a bug present in Safari. The first reason does not happen to be quite an issue.

The Consumer Reports have a specific way of testing battery life on its computers. They open a set of locally stored websites on the default browser; they increase the display brightness to a full 100 and allow the battery to diminish as the websites are run. The main idea behind this practice is to mimic real time usage.

Consumer Reports ensures the comparison is fair and thus disables some features which include caching of data. Apple marked this as one of the problems as the figures which the company has quoted includes the caching of WebPages. This is actually the default behavior of the Safari browser. Consumer Reports did go off track with its default behavior to run the tests.

The next issue was caused because of the first one. Since the caching of data had been disabled Safari triggered a bug in reloading icons. Apple has fixed this bug and customers will see its release soon. Consumer Reports battery life tests for the MacBook Pro were pretty much at par after the cache for browser was enabled and the improved software was used. They will publish their full results soon.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

35 minutes ago

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

49 minutes ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

3 hours ago

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

3 hours ago

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

17 minutes ago

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

19 minutes ago

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

28 minutes ago

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

59 minutes ago

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let H&R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

1 hour ago

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

1 hour ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

1 hour ago

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

1 hour ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

1 hour ago

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

Flashing the Popular V-Sign can Lead to the Theft of Fingerprint Data

1 hour ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Apple

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

35 minutes ago

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

49 minutes ago

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

Apple AR Glasses Are Coming

3 hours ago

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Retests New MacBook Pro

3 hours ago

More Apple Stories



Latest News

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

17 minutes ago

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

19 minutes ago

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

28 minutes ago

Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

Modern-Day Makeover Brings a New Crowd to Bingo

33 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.