 
 

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

Posted: Jan 11 2017, 11:27am CST | by , Updated: Jan 11 2017, 11:40am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Super Bowl is the perfect excuse to buy a new TV. Here are the best Super Bowl TV deals.

The Super Bowl 51 is less than a month away. The Big Game takes place on Feb. 5 and will be broadcasted on Fox. To fully enjoy the Super Bowl 2017 a big screen TV is the way to go. Consumers who have not scored a new TV during Black Friday can now expect to find deep discounts from major consumer electronics retailers. Look out for Super Bowl 2017 TV deals on Amazon.comBest Buy and Walmart.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Is a 4K TV necessary to watch the Super Bowl LI? Super Bowl 50 was filmed with 8K cameras as a test. 4K cameras are already the standard equipment to film the Super Bowl. If the Super Bowl 2017 will be broadcasted in 4K anywhere is not known yet. 4K live broadcast are still rare. DirecTV has one 4K channel that broadcasts 4K content all day. The technology is here to stream 4K video. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Youtube offer 4K streaming. Fox could theoretically stream the Super Bowl 2017 in 4K online.

While it is not clear if the Super Bowl will be available in 4K, it is advisable in 2017 to get a 4K UHD TV. The 4K revolution has taken place in the Holiday shopping season. Now it is just a question about going low-end 4K or high-end 4K featuring HDR support.

Best Buy has launched the Super Bowl 2017 TV sale online at bestbuy.com in the first days of January. Special Super Bowl 2017 TV deals include a $1,699.99 65-inch Samsung 4K SUHD Smart TV and $599.99 60-inch Sony 1080p TV.

Walmart wants you to get "Bowl Ready" with their Super Bowl TV deals. Find all offers on walmart.com. The 50-inch VIZIO E50x-E1 SmartCast 4K Ultra HD, Smart, LED Home Theater Display is on sale for $398.

Amazon offers special Big Game deals on two projectors. The Optoma HD142X 1080p 3000 Lumens 3D DLP Home Theater Projector is on sale for $549.99 and the Optoma HD27 1080p 3D DLP Home Theater Projector sells for $599.36.

Our top Super Bowl 2017 TV pick is the $1,797.99 65-inch Samsung UN65KS8000 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. The Samsung KS8000 supports HDR 1000 and was one of the most popular 4K TVs during the Holiday season. Find more Super Bowl TV deals listed below.

Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

$448 55-inch TCL 55FS3750 55" 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

$1,797.99 65" Samsung UN65KS8000 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

$1,997 55" LG OLED55B6P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

$2,198 Sony XBR65X930D 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD 3D Smart TV

$2,797.99 75" Samsung UN75JU7100 4K Ultra HD 3D Smart LED TV

Find the current TV deals on this page on amazon.com.

Find out who is advertising at the Big Game in the Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list. Brands reportedly pay more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

1 hour ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

2 hours ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

1 day ago, 3:37am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 day ago, 2:43am CST

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 Camry at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

19 minutes ago

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

20 minutes ago

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

37 minutes ago

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

48 minutes ago

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Apple’s MacBook Saves A Man’s Life in Lauderdale Airport Shooting

56 minutes ago

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

Analysts Predict Launch Of Three New iPads

1 hour ago

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

Watch All Nighter New Trailer

1 hour ago

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

1 hour ago

Let H&amp;R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

Let H&R Block and Jon Hamm Help You File Your Taxes

1 hour ago

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

Mississippi, Utah and Wisconsin Have the Happiest Relationships

1 hour ago

Wonder Woman Villain Might Have Been Confirmed

2 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Super Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

1 hour ago

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

Snickers Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars Adam Driver aka Kylo Ren

2 hours ago

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

WeatherTech Super Bowl 2017 Ad in the Works

1 day ago, 3:37am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

1 day ago, 2:43am CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Toyota Unveils New Camry Sedan at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

Toyota Unveils 2018 Camry at the North American International Auto Show 2017 in Detroit

19 minutes ago

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

Apple Has Released Statement Over Consumer Reports MacBook Pro Battery Tests

20 minutes ago

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

Razer’s New Prototype Stolen From Their CES Booth

37 minutes ago

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

Alcohol Prevents Ability to Erase Fearful Memories

48 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.