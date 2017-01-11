The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Super Bowl 51 is less than a month away. The Big Game takes place on Feb. 5 and will be broadcasted on Fox. To fully enjoy the Super Bowl 2017 a big screen TV is the way to go. Consumers who have not scored a new TV during Black Friday can now expect to find deep discounts from major consumer electronics retailers. Look out for Super Bowl 2017 TV deals on Amazon.com, Best Buy and Walmart.

Is a 4K TV necessary to watch the Super Bowl LI? Super Bowl 50 was filmed with 8K cameras as a test. 4K cameras are already the standard equipment to film the Super Bowl. If the Super Bowl 2017 will be broadcasted in 4K anywhere is not known yet. 4K live broadcast are still rare. DirecTV has one 4K channel that broadcasts 4K content all day. The technology is here to stream 4K video. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Youtube offer 4K streaming. Fox could theoretically stream the Super Bowl 2017 in 4K online.

4K UHD TV. The 4K revolution has taken place in the Holiday shopping season. Now it is just a question about going low-end 4K or high-end 4K featuring HDR support. While it is not clear if the Super Bowl will be available in 4K, it is advisable in 2017 to get a 4K TV.

Best Buy has launched the Super Bowl 2017 TV sale online at bestbuy.com in the first days of January. Special Super Bowl 2017 TV deals include a $1,699.99 65-inch Samsung 4K SUHD Smart TV and $599.99 60-inch Sony 1080p TV.

Walmart wants you to get "Bowl Ready" with their Super Bowl TV deals. Find all offers on walmart.com. The 50-inch VIZIO E50x-E1 SmartCast 4K Ultra HD, Smart, LED Home Theater Display is on sale for $398.

Amazon offers special Big Game deals on two projectors. The Optoma HD142X 1080p 3000 Lumens 3D DLP Home Theater Projector is on sale for $549.99 and the Optoma HD27 1080p 3D DLP Home Theater Projector sells for $599.36.

Our top Super Bowl 2017 TV pick is the $1,797.99 65-inch Samsung UN65KS8000 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. The Samsung KS8000 supports HDR 1000 and was one of the most popular 4K TVs during the Holiday season. Find more Super Bowl TV deals listed below.

Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

$448 55-inch TCL 55FS3750 55" 1080p Roku Smart LED TV

$1,797.99 65" Samsung UN65KS8000 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

$1,997 55" LG OLED55B6P 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

$2,198 Sony XBR65X930D 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD 3D Smart TV

$2,797.99 75" Samsung UN75JU7100 4K Ultra HD 3D Smart LED TV

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

