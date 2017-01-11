The LEGO Batman Game App Official Trailer Released

Ben Affleck may be playing Batman in this fall's Justice League, but someone is going to beat him to the punch this year. The Dark Knight will be voiced by another actor: Will Arnett. He will reprise his voice role from The Lego Movie in Warner Bros' upcoming The Lego Batman Movie.

While the movie won't hit theaters for another month, it has been giving fans a sneak peek at the movie in trailers before new releases at theaters. Now, courtesy of the mobile app, it has given another preview for fans. Watch:

The Lego Batman Movie Game App, available on both iOS and Android, allows users to control the sarcastic figuring as he runs throughout the streets of Gotham. You will also get the chance to drive the Batmobile and DJ music. Of course, you can also customize both Batman and his ride. The app uses the same type of bawdy and sarcastic humor that is used throughout the movie.

For those who are looking forward to the February 10th release of the film, which also stars the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate and Mariah Carey, it is a great tie-in so that you can prepare and somewhat familiarize yourself with the story.