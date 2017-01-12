 
 

Pre-order Of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday At Nintendo Store

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 1:54am CST | by , Updated: Jan 12 2017, 1:56am CST, in News | Technology News

 

The new Nintendo Switch will be very hard to find when it launches in March of 2017. It is highly recommended to pre-order the Switch as soon as possible.

Nintendo is notorious to have short supply for its new consoles. The Wii was very hard to find for a long time and new mini NES is driving consumers mad this holiday season. The $59.99 NES Classic is in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks.

The Nintendo Switch is expected to sell out on launch day and will be hard to find for weeks or even months after launch. Resellers are already preparing to snag up as many Switch consoles to resell them on Amazon and eBay for at least a 100% profit. Finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out will be very difficult for an extended time.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017. 

On January 13, the Nintendo Flagship store in New York offers to pre-order the Nintendo Switch starting at 9am. The Nintendo store is only accepting a limited number of in-store pre-orders. 

The Switch pre-order launch in the US follows the Nintendo Switch presentation on January 12. Tonight's Nintendo Switch presentation will reveal the price and the launch date of the new Nintendo console. The Switch will be released somewhen in March of 2017.

We expect other stores to open the pre-order for the Switch after the January 12 presentation. Three stores have started to list the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. Target, Walmart and ToysRUs are expected to be also retailers offering the Switch at launch. 

It will be more convenient to pre-order the Nintendo Switch online than to stand in line early Friday morning at 10 Rockefeller Plaza.

There will be midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day. To track online inventory, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

As soon as the Walmart SKU and the Target DPCI numbers for the Nintendo Switch are known the BrickSeek tool will come in handy to try to spot inventory of the Switch at local stores.

At this point it is not known if retailers will offer a pre-order for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch would be the most convenient option for consumers to get the Nintendo Switch on launch day. Fans could pre-order the Nintendo Switch at shops with pick-up in stores option and midnight launch. This way they could play the Switch right away at the release.

German and Swedish Nintendo fans actually have an option to pre-order the Nintendo Switch now. Europe's largest consumer electronics store Media Markt offers the Nintendo Switch for pre-order now online.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch aka Nintendo NX.

