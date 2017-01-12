 
 

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 9:00am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

You probably learned a lot about human evolution while you were in school, and one of the things you learned (either in class or because of classmates) is that the appendix, like the tailbone and the wisdom teeth, isn't actually essential to our health anymore.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

While our wisdom teeth really do just cause us pain, a new study shows that your appendix might actually serve an important biological function that we shouldn't be so quick to give up.

Researchers from Midwestern University traced the usage of the appendix in several mammal lineages over the last 11 million years, looking at how many times it was taken away and brought back. They found out that the organ has evolved at least 29 times and as many as 41 times throughout mammalian evolution. It has only been lost, at most, 12 times.

"This statistically strong evidence that the appearance of the appendix is significantly more probable than its loss suggests a selective value for this structure," the team reports. "Thus, we can confidently reject the hypothesis that the appendix is a vestigial structure with little adaptive value or function among mammals."

If the appendix has made comebacks, that means it has to be good for something, even though conventional wisdom says that it is simply a remnant of another organ that we don't need.

The reason it still exists is because it is too "evolutionarily expensive" to eliminate it altogether. This means it would take too much to get rid of it, and since it doesn't harm us, the body hasn't really taken to eliminating it.

So why might you want to keep it?

A 2012 study shows that people without an appendix were 4x more likely to have Clostridium difficile colitis - a bacterial infection that causes diarrhea, fever, nausea, and abdominal pain.

The team at Midwestern gathered their data from 533 mammal species over the last 11.244 million years. They traced how the appendix evolved through years of evolution and found that once the organ appeared, it was almost never lost, according to Science Alert.

"[T]he appendix has evolved independently in several mammal lineages, over 30 separate times, and almost never disappears from a lineage once it has appeared," the team explains in a press statement. "This suggests that the appendix likely serves an adaptive purpose."

Researchers then considered ecological factors - such as behavior, diet, habitat, and climate - in order to find out what the "adaptive purpose" could be. What they found was that species who had an appendix had higher concentrations of lymphoid (immune) tissue in the cecum, a small pouch connected to the small and large intestines. The thought is that it regulates gut bacteria.

"While these links between the appendix and cecal factors have been suggested before, this is the first time they have been statistically validated," the team concludes in their paper. "The association between appendix presence and lymphoid tissue provides support for the immune hypothesis of appendix evolution."

While the study isn't conclusive, it is something that we need to look into to see if removing the appendix could harm our immune system.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

3 hours ago

Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

3 hours ago

World&#039;s Largest Peatland With 30 Billion Tonnes of Carbon Found in Central Africa

World's Largest Peatland With 30 Billion Tonnes of Carbon Found in Central Africa

4 hours ago

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Cool Microscopic Drum Below Quantum Limit

5 hours ago

Reserve your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes

Reserve Your Super Bowl LI Tickets and Pay only if Your Team Makes it to the Big Game

56 minutes ago

iOS Makes Apple $1 trillion in Revenues

iOS Makes Apple $1 trillion in Revenues

1 hour ago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Debuts at New York Auto Show

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Debuts at New York Auto Show

3 hours ago

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

Apple AirPods dominate wireless headphone sales in 2016

3 hours ago

Bad Boy XTO Off-road Buggies recalled

Bad Boy XTO Off-road Buggies recalled

4 hours ago

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Announced

4 hours ago

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

No BMW Super Bowl 2017 Ad Coming

5 hours ago

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

Baboons Use Human Speech-Like Vowel Sounds

5 hours ago

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

Nintendo NES Classic Back in Stock at GameStop Starting Wednesday

5 hours ago

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

7 hours ago

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

8 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Lego Boost: A Closer Look at the Lego Boost Bricks

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

 
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017: Olympic Gold Medalists Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Featured

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event




Latest Science News

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

3 hours ago

Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

3 hours ago

World&#039;s Largest Peatland With 30 Billion Tonnes of Carbon Found in Central Africa

World's Largest Peatland With 30 Billion Tonnes of Carbon Found in Central Africa

4 hours ago

Physicists Squeeze Light to Cool Tiny Drum to Lowest Temperature Ever

Physicists Cool Microscopic Drum Below Quantum Limit

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Reserve your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes

Reserve Your Super Bowl LI Tickets and Pay only if Your Team Makes it to the Big Game

56 minutes ago

iOS Makes Apple $1 trillion in Revenues

iOS Makes Apple $1 trillion in Revenues

1 hour ago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Debuts at New York Auto Show

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Debuts at New York Auto Show

3 hours ago

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.