Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

The Android Wear 2.0 was announced by Google in May. After the announcement it showed developer previews of the new operating system. The initial ‘fall’ release time went by without any thing happening and the release was then shifted to early 2017.

However we have a better idea of the release date thanks to an email that has been sent by Google to developers for the wearable platform. The email states that the Android 2.0 will be launched in February 2017.

Google has encouraged the developers to make full use of the new features. The new OS will be featuring on-watch Play Store, Google Assistant and many more new ideas.

Google has already announced to launch two of its own branded smartwatches this year. These devices are said to be the first that will run the Android 2.0 . Therefore it is pretty much expected that they will be released in the next few weeks in early February.