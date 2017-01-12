 
 

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 11:22am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Android 2.0 Will Be Launched In Early February
 

The Android Wear 2.0 was announced by Google in May. After the announcement it showed developer previews of the new operating system. The initial ‘fall’ release time went by without any thing happening and the release was then shifted to early 2017.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

However we have a better idea of the release date thanks to an email that has been sent by Google to developers for the wearable platform. The email states that the Android 2.0 will be launched in February 2017.

Google has encouraged the developers to make full use of the new features. The new OS will be featuring on-watch Play Store, Google Assistant and many more new ideas.

Google has already announced to launch two of its own branded smartwatches this year. These devices are said to be the first that will run the Android 2.0 . Therefore it is pretty much expected that they will be released in the next few weeks in early February.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

11 minutes ago

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

1 hour ago

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

1 hour ago

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2&quot; 1080p Display

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2" 1080p Display

1 hour ago

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

19 minutes ago

Everything to Know about Tonight&#039;s Nintendo Switch Event

Everything to Know about Tonight's Nintendo Switch Event

22 minutes ago

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

27 minutes ago

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Urban Myths Trailer Released: See Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

1 hour ago

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Car Super Bowl 2017 Ads

1 hour ago

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

Your Appendix Might Be Important After All

2 hours ago

Reserve your Super Bowl LI Tickers and Pay only if Your Team Goes

Reserve Your Super Bowl LI Tickets and Pay only if Your Team Makes it to the Big Game

3 hours ago

iOS Makes Apple $1 trillion in Revenues

iOS Makes Apple $1 trillion in Revenues

3 hours ago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Debuts at New York Auto Show

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Debuts at New York Auto Show

5 hours ago

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

Moon is Much Older than we Thought

5 hours ago

Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

Full Wolf Moon 2017: How to Watch Full Moon This January

6 hours ago


Featured News

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

How to Watch the Nintendo Switch Event

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Technology News

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

11 minutes ago

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

HTC U Ultra Announced With Snapdragon 821 and Secondry Display

1 hour ago

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

Here Is Our First Look At Samsung Galaxy S8

1 hour ago

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2&quot; 1080p Display

HTC U Play Announced With 5.2" 1080p Display

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

LG G6 To Feature 5.7” QHD+ Display With 18:9 ratio

11 minutes ago

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele Skeleton Now Used for Teaching Medical Students

19 minutes ago

Everything to Know about Tonight&#039;s Nintendo Switch Event

Everything to Know about Tonight's Nintendo Switch Event

22 minutes ago

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

China detains 720, imposes $21.8 million of fines in pollution crackdown

27 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.