Facebook Working on Brain-Computer Interface for Mind Reading

Facebook said in its post that Facebook’s basic goal is to provide a platform to people for better sharing and connecting with each other. Its different apps and services are helping people to share andget connected. Facebook team consistently improve its services worldwide by solving problems

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

B8 connects high class experts to develop their products and ship them by using our software, hardware and contents. Facebook does this at a certain scale, including new products which are not so common.

Its B8 team will use DARPA style development for product development. The team will work aggressively meeting the timelines by using partnerships with small and large businesses and universities.

Technical team works to enhance communication to get better results. B8 seeks BCI, experienced brain computer interface engineer who will work on B8 project for 2 years and will focus on advanced BCI technology. Facebook is looking for a professional who is a bit impatient and can face failure to get bold goals. This two year’s position is for Menlo Park Office

The selected person will be responsible for the application of encoding and decoding modes to neuro imaging, and electro physiological data.

The selected candidate will handle data management and software development, and will also travel to affiliated sites

Qualification requirements

• Candidate should be Ph.D. in computer science, electrical engineering, neuroscience or any technical field related to quantitative field.

• Should have 3 years’ experience in BCI technologies

• Should be able to work with different vendors, partners and team members.

• Should have software engineering knowledge, natural language processing, and computer vision methods.

Who can apply?

Anyone from any gender and religion can apply who fulfills all requirements

For more information you can explore Facebook.