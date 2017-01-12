 
 

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 2:07pm CST

 

Watch Chips Official Trailer
Dax Sheppard and Michael Pena release the first official trailer for their upcoming comedy Chips

Dax Sheppard and Michael Pena will be playing partners in the upcoming comedy movie Chips in which they play two California Highway Patrolmen. The actors stopped by at the Jimmy Kimmel Show to premiere the official trailer for the movie.

The trailer starts with the both actors riding on their motorcycles and dancing out in their limited capacity to a song they both like apparently. They perform some stunts on their motorcycles which are not necessarily successful seeing that a couple of cars actually explode.

So the plot of the movie is next to be introduced where the California Highway Patrol thinks that they have some crooked cops and we see a high chase heist taking place.

We find out that Michael Pena’s character is actually a FBI agent who has to go undercover to find out who the crooked cops are on the force. His partner is John Baker played by Dax Sheppard.

Pena’s handler tells him that his names would be Frances Lou Ellen Puncherela and Pena is disturbed that his undercover names are female. We find out that John Baker has had 23 surgeries but he can ride a motorcycle very well.

Baker and Puncherela have a weird introduction with some homophobic vibes implied. They discuss their uniforms and John tells Frances that the job is his one shot at saving his marriage. Kristen Bell, Dax’s real wife, is playing his movie wife as well.

Frances tells John he is FBI and his job is to find the dirty cops. We see the duo in blue biker suits just before Frances loses his watching a biker girl in yoga pants and tells John that they are his weakness. John tells Frances that they are Jay Z and Beyonce in this scenario, they are ride or die. Frances clears up that he is Jay Z.

The following montage has racing bikes, high end chases, guns, explosions, crashing cops and report of a suspect head that gets cut off. An injured John tells Frances that he needs to get in warm water.

Frances refuses to carry him and gets reminded that John saved his life. Struggling and we some unwanted physical contact, he gets John in the tub and they argue whether there was physical contact or not. The release date for the movie is yet to be confirmed.

