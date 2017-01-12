Secondhand Smoke Exposure in Childhood Boosts Miscarriage Risks

Chinese research reveals miscarriage risks among nonsmoking women who were exposed to secondhand smoke in their childhood.

Though, the women were not smokers, but research shows women who had smokers around were 20 percent at risk of miscarriage, especially if its 2 smokers who smoked 5 time a week. But, nonsmoker women who lived with smokers who smoked less than 5 times a week were at less risk of miscarriage.

Research studies support enforcement laws in china, like the enactment of stringent national smoke-free laws, and promotion of smoke-free homes to protect children. The studies also support the idea that there should be campaigns to eliminate smoking, stated by research author in Tobacco Control.

Research study included 20,000 women of age 50 and more living in Guangzhou, China. Research data was analyzed by Shanshan Yang, a researcher at the Institute of Geriatrics at the Chinese PLA General Hospital in Beijing, and colleagues.

Researchers found that 57 percent women were exposed to secondhand smoke before they were 18 years old. The study was limited, because the participants had to recall their childhood memories, reported Reuters.

Smoking habits are different in China and US, stated Lucy Popova, a researcher with the Georgia State University School of Public Health in Atlanta.

In China, rate of smoking is more in men than in women, but in the US smoking rate between men and women are very close. The rate is also affected by certain other factors, including social norms and indoor smoking rules and laws. But, women living with smokers in childhood have miscarriage risks no matter where she lives, said Lucy.

Three more studies on same subject were conducted in the US, and according to a U.S Surgeon General, a little exposure to smoke can affect heath, so there is no safe level, stated Popova.