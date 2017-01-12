Rare Couple: Snow Monkey Try to Mate with Deer

Way back in 2014, there were reports of an Arctic seal that was having sex with penguins. This was the first time such odd interspecies intimacy had been seen. Yet researchers point out that it is a very common sight in natural settings.

In a novel study, published by Springer in the journal Primates2, a sighting of sexual intercourse between a male Japanese snow monkey and a female Sika deer was reported with accuracy. This may appear odd and out of joint yet it is true.

The only difference between this new deviant behavior was that it did not involve penetration and the male monkey defended the female deer in the manner of the territorial imperative.

Japanese snow monkeys are often observed to bath in the hot springs of the icy parts of Japan. They co-exist with the Sika deer which appear to be delicate in their physiognomy at first sight.

The deer not only feed on the food dropped by the monkeys but also sometimes eat the monkeys’ excrement. Some of the monkeys have been seen engaged in a playful manner with the deer or riding their backs.

The current odd sexual behavior was seen in 2015. It was the snow monkey mating season. A healthy male snow monkey managed to attempt to have sex with two Sika deer. It tried its best to mount them from the rear.

The monkey was a non-troop mature male. What this means is that it was low on the ladder of Alpha Males. This belonging to a peripheral order probably contributed to this monkey’s odd behavior.

It was most likely a last resort action. The monkey engaged in 10 seconds of 15 sexual movements. Then it backed off after seeing that it had failed in this new course.

Ejaculation had probably occurred since the deer licked the seminal fluid from its rump afterwards. The sperm quality was such that it seemed a good protein source for the female deer.

Since the snow monkey was trying to penetrate the rear end instead of the birth canal, real intercourse had not taken place. It had been a sort of anal sex that had taken place.

The radical difference in anatomy between the two species probably ensured that proper intercourse would not and could not take place. A second deer was made the target by the same snow monkey again without any success.

While this deer tried to escape, the snow monkey displayed no signs of aggression towards the deer. The hormones of these snow monkeys are raging during the breeding season and so these chemical agents in their bodies may be responsible for such abnormal behavior.