 
 

First Self-Driving Fully Electric Shuttle Hits Road In The US

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 3:44pm CST

 

First Self-Driving Fully Electric Shuttle Hits Road in the US
Credit: Navya.Tech
  • Completely self-driving electric bus called Arma hit Fremont Street in US
 

The shuttle, made by the Paris-based company Navya, is making test run in US for the first time. It will be making trips down Fremont Street till 20th January.

Most of the tech giants and auto makers are working these days on the autonomous technology. The companies are looking forward to make sure that the cars of the future are self-driving.

This is the reason that a number of companies like Google, IBM, Audi and others are working on self-driving public transport as well.

Recently a new self-driving shuttle was introduced in US for the first time which is making its test run these days in the streets of Fremont. This self-driving shuttle bus service is named Navya which is started by a Paris based company Arma.

The shuttle service will be doing its test run from the start of January to 20th January on the Fremont Street, according to Las Vegas Sun.

Today the Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman took a trip in this bus on the Fremont Street. He Mayor recalled the experience to be a pleasant one with a lot of control on safety.

She said that being a perfectionist she was hesitant to step in such kind of facility but she is pleased to see that the driver less cars are really safe and comfortable to ride.

The vehicle has the capacity to make room for 12 passengers and has the ability to operate on its own pretty safely for a total of 27 miles per hour. The speed of the vehicle has been kept to a maximum of 12mph in order to keep the passengers safe while it is being tested.

The rides are being given free in the testing period in Las Vegas. So the people who are coming to LV for a vacation can benefit from free rides on thus shuttle as well. This kind technology in such a busy tourist city will surely be an upgrade.

