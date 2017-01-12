 
 

2017 Jaguar E-Pace Spotted

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 4:06pm CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Credit: AutoCar
  • 2017 Jaguar E-Pace Spotted while being heavily camouflaged
 

The SUV which is due to launch in summer was seen testing on roads.

The new 2017 Jaguar E-Pace is five seat SUV which is going to be following the lines of Audi Q3. The 2017 Jaguar E-Pace was spotted for the very first time though heavily camouflaged but in the full body mile. The SUV is supposed to be unveiled at the start of summer.

The 2017 Jaguar E-Pace is pretty similar to Range Rover Evoque in size, according to AutoCar. it will be a five seater SUV and will be rivaling strongly with Audi Q3. It is being said that this new SUV will use the Land Rover Discover Sport’s steel platform while it will manufactured at the Halewood plant.

The SUV is expected to come with a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine which will be available in the choice of a petrol or a diesel variant. The engines being used in the SUV will be Ingenium engines that are produced at Jaguar Land Rover’s Engine Manufacturing Center located in Wolver Hampton.

The Ingenium engine is used in the Discovery Sport as well where its 2.0 liter engine has an output of 178bhp. It has the ability to achieve 0-62mph in mere 9.9 seconds which is pretty fast for a 2.0 liter SUV. The E Pace is going to be lighter than the Discover so we can see an improvement in the figures of speed as well.

It is expected that the 2017 Jaguar E-Pace will have a price less that of Evoque which is priced at £30,600. We are also expecting it to be lesser priced than the F-Pace which is priced at £35,020. The originalprice will be revealed near its launch that is due in the coming summers.

