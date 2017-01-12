2018 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied

It looks like the generation of coupes is changing. Instead of the traditional two doors coupes, a number of automakers are making sure that they introduce mean looking four door coupes that will be fit for any occasion.

The coups are being introduced by most of the companies as a replacement or alternate model of many SUV models by the same companies. It all started with the BMW X6 and after that a number of automakers have given rise to this trend.

This is the reason that Porsche has been working on a new four door coupe as well. We have collected a few spy shots of the new Panamera with beastly arches and a plastic covered bottom, according to AutoBlog.

All the companies that are aiming for coupes are working on the B-pillar of the cars and are giving the coupes a sedan like profile. The cars are being made high and the spotted vehicle showed the same features as well. The final model will have a completely different bodywork and Cayenne trimming on the whole.

Some of the experts also saying that these pictures might be of the upcoming Porsche Mission E test mule. According to some experts, the heavily plastic body of the car might be there to cover up the battery of the car which will be the part of latest plug-in Porsche.

However this cannot be said with confirmation as well. Thus we are pretty sure that this is the 2018 Porsche Cayenne Coupe. We might get to see some official pictures of the car by the company in coming future as well. As the car looks pretty developed so it won’t be a surprise to get it released soon.