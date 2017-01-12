Best Cars of the 2017 North American International Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show turned the heads of many with its beautiful collection of new cars. Most of the cars were presented by a number of companies that re already known automakers. However a lot of cars were revealed in the show by new automakers that are trying to make their mark in the American auto market.

We have compiled a list of cars that are amazing both in design and technology in the category of both new along with upgraded models by automakers.

Honda has unveiled its Odyssey minivan in the Detroit auto show and it looks like that it was the perfect moment for it. The new minivan is the perfect family car with latest technology that you can find anywhere around the world. It has perfect seating opportunity for five people and have a magic slide through which an extra seat can be added in the second row.

The minivan will come with an inside camera that will allow the driver to be aware of everything going at the back of car thus making it a great choice for parents of young children. It has a new rear entertainment system as well which will serve as a great value added service for all the people sitting in the back.

Toyota Camry which is known as one of the most stylish and luxurious cars of all time by company has come for its new generation model.

The new Camry will be released in Australia later this year after it will be manufactured for the American region. It has been given a new décor from inside making it more elegant interior wise. The eighth generation Camry will be a vehicle that will have excellent efficiency and technology all in one package.

Ford has been experimenting with its various vehicles and this time it has come with an updated model of Ford F-150. The truck has been given a new look that showcases a totally redesigned grille which will totally change its outlook. Ford F-150 is one of the bestselling truck by the company. The refreshed look shows that the company is keen to make investment in the bestselling trucks to make them more popular all across America.

It has also been improved in sense of engines and has been given 2.7L and 3.5L turbo V6 engines. This has increased the power and fuel economy of the truck by many folds. It will have a 10 speed automatic transmission but it its 3.3L base engine model will get a 6 speed transmission. All of the engines will have direct injection engines. The Ford F-150 will also acquire new headlights, new tail lights and tail gates.

Chevrolet Traverse

Chevrolet Traverse is the next hot car of the Detroit auto Show 2017 in our list. The company has formulated this SUV, more in to a style of a truck. It will have a base engine of 3.6 liter with a variable V6 valve paired with a nine speed automatic transmission engine. Company is claiming that they have improved the fuel economy by ten percent by making adjustments to the engine.

GMC Terrain

The highly anticipated rugged styled GMC Terrain has finally been unveiled in the auto show this year. It has been given an overall renovation if we talk about its looks. It has a car like crossover look which is pretty different from other models.

A broader grille and a muscled edges give it a slight mean look as well. It’s been shaped aerodynamically well as well so we can hope to see a better speed and better drive as well. We are also looking towards low nose and optimum efficiency in the form of GMC Terrain.

The customers will be given a choice of three turbocharged engines which will actually include two turbo engines.

KIAs earlier announced GT concept car has finally made its way in to the realm of reality. The Kia Stinger is the new car by the car maker that is simply marvelous to look at. Inspired by GT concept, this car is all sporty looking with pretty flashy features. It is rear wheel drive car with a pair of turbocharged engines. It will have eight speed automatic transmission to go with it engines.

It has been given a long nose and short rear deck. The sweeping roofline and flared fenders make it look like an ideal Kia sports cars. Thus theme was pretty evident in the previous SUVs introduced by Kia in Europe in the previous years.

Mercedes E Class

The famous Merced’s E class has made its way in the Detroit Auto Show as well. The E Class Sedan has been given a new architecture and electronics system as compared to older models. The hood is pretty long and the car is 4.8 inches longer than that of the older one.

Chevrolet Bolt

This car has won the award for the Car of the Year in terms of an affordable electric vehicle all around the world. The Chevrolet Bolt is able to give a range of almost 200 miles on a single charge and it pretty low priced as compared to other EVs out there in market. It also beats the price of Tesla’s most low priced Model 3 that is yet to come.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt will be available for $37,495 however a $7500 federal tax credit will allow the customers to have the car in mere $30000. It is one of the highlights of the Detroit motor show as well.

Remember when Volkswagen was caught in the diesel scandal and started working on the zero emission vehicles to rectify its mistake. Well it looks like VW is doing all it can to make its future line of vehicles totally zero emission proof. They are working more and more in order to produce a lineup of vehicles that are Electric or hybrid in nature.

The new addition in this line up is I.D Buzz which is a total electric vehicle with two motors. It will have one motor in front and one in back. Its design is similar to that of a 50s and 60s model van but it looks really cool.

Audi has introduced a new concept of Q8 and is planning to start mass production of car in the year 2018. It will be a stylish coupe with a little rugged styling on the front. The Audi Q8 will be based largely on the famous Q7 model by Audi.

It is being said that it will be a power hybrid car with a 516.3 lb. ft. of torque. We are expecting to see Q7’s 252bhp 2.0 liter four cylinder petrol engine to come in the Q8. Along with that it is also expected that it will have a 333 bhp 3.0 liter V-6 engine as well.

This concept is still in the process of development but we are surely looking towards a car with larger cargo and a third row of seat in the future in the form of Audi Q8.